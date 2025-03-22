Chicago Bears draft guru has defense at No. 10

Following the Chicago Bears aggressive free agency, their plans for the No. 10 overall draft pick have gone into a tailspin. For all the positive reasons however, as Chicago can now be more versatile in their draft strategy. By filling their biggest holes in free agency, the Bears aren’t forced to only draft for need.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, Brendan Donohue of Sharp Analysis is one of the most locked in mock drafters out there. In fact, he ranks second on The Huddle Report’s mock draft rankings. And now, Donohue has put in a peculiar pick for the Bears at No. 10.

With Chicago’s free agency additions, a skill position player like Tyler Warren or Ashton Jeanty, or a double down at offensive line has been the most popular pick. Not for Donohue though, who has the Bears taking defensive lineman Shemar Stewart in his latest mock draft.

“The Bears have done a great job fortifying their interior offensive line so far this offseason, which allows them to look at the other side of the ball with this pick,” Donohue wrote. “GM Ryan Poles tends to favor high relative athletic scores, and there are only two defensive ends since 1987 to have a higher score than Stewart.”

Shemar Stewart ready to take NFL by storm

Stewart showed off his true athleticism at the NFL scouting combine. He ran a 4.59 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical. He became one of the most hyped players coming out of the combine due to his performance. Furthermore, Stewart earned a comparison to current New York Giants defensive line Roy Robertson-Harris from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

“Stewart is carved from granite, possessing a rare blend of traits, explosiveness and untapped upside. He’s long and sudden off the snap but hasn’t learned to weaponize his hands to control the point of attack and bypass protection with go-to moves. His bull-rush compresses the pocket off the edge, and he’s too athletic for guards when reduced inside,” Zierlein said. “He can be very disruptive in both phases but requires additional training to start converting his opportunities into finishes. The lack of production relative to the traits is a concern; still, players who move like him are highly coveted. While the boom-or-bust label might be in play, it feels like a matter of time before it all starts to click at a high level.”

Stewart spent three years at Texas A&M, appearing in 37 games. He racked up 65 tackles, 12 of them coming for a loss and 4.5 sacks. His lack of college production and accolades may be concerning, especially taking him at No. 10 overall. For the Bears to make this selection, they must be truly convinced Stewart will adapt to the NFL level.

But his athletic background at least paints a pretty picture. There is arguably no more explosive defensive end in the 2025 class. Landing in Chicago, assuming Stewart molds well to Dennis Allen’s defense, would give the Bears a truly scary defensive front.

Where Stewart fits with Chicago Bears

While the Chicago Bears work on their offensive line has gotten the most praise, the team spent heavily on their defense as well. Grady Jarrett will be a crucial veteran leader in the middle of the line. And Dayo Odeyingbo would be the one blocking Stewart from starting.

Odeyingbo spent four years with the Indianapolis Colts, making 106 tackles, 46 quarterback hits and 16.5 sacks over his 61 games with the team. Only 25-years-old, Odeyingbo is only expected to grow further with the Bears. And he fits a similar mold to Stewart, being a physical specimen off the edge.

Of course, Chicago hasn’t forgotten about Montez Sweat. He led the team with 5.5 sacks in 2024 and is once again expected to be among the Bears sack leaders. Chicago only wants to see his sack total go up, and believe his performance will only be enhanced by their additions.

So initially, Stewart would be locked into a backup role with the Bears. However, rotating a athletic player like him in on passing downs could be the extra type of playmaking Ben Johnson wants from his defenders.

