The Chicago Bears made a significant splash in free agency, instantly upgrading the interior offensive line and upgrading their defensive front. The Bears signed center Drew Dalman, edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. They also traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson to round out the offensive line.

With how Ryan Poles attacked free agency by instantly improving the trenches, the possibilities for the 10th overall pick in the NFL draft are now wide open.

Many analysts still think the Bears should get an additional upgrade at the offensive line, specifically at tackle. However, many other analysts think that Chicago should draft an instant playmaker for head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. The latest mock draft from Pro Football Focus has the Bears taking arguably the best running back prospect in the 2025 draft class.

The Chicago Bears are projected to draft Ashton Jeanty with the 10th overall pick

The explosive Boise State running back could be a massive game-changer to the Bears’ offense. There has been heavy speculation that Ben Johnson wants to have two playmakers at running back, similar to what he had in Detroit with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. A running back room of Jeanty and D’Andre Swift could make the Bears offense even more explosive in 2025.

Pro Football Focus mentioned that Jeanty forced 158 missed tackles on run plays in the 2024 season which is a “PFF-era record”.

“Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.”

Jeanty won the 2024 Maxwell Award, which was given to the nation’s best “all-around” player. The unanimous All-American rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024, which was the most in the FBS. His 2,288 rushing yards were also the fifth most in FBS history.

Jeanty has all the makings to be a massive star in the NFL. The two biggest questions regarding the Bears are, will Jeanty be taken before the 10th pick and is it worth taking a running back that high in the draft?

