While many fans are analysts are focused on what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 10 overall pick, the franchise has plenty of draft decisions to make in 2025. From their previous trades, Chicago owns four picks inside the top 75.

Because of that, the Bears want to get their eyes on all the talent they can. Chicago added plenty to their offensive and defensive line in free agency, but this is still a team that went 5-12 in 2024. As Ben Johnson steps in as head coach, the Bears want to make sure his roster is filled with burgeoning talent.

As they continue to evaluate their roster, Chicago has begun to consider their secondary. They’re planning on bringing in cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Andrew Makuba for pre-draft visits, via Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. Mauka was heavily linked to the Bears in the third round.

Jahdae Barron would bolster Chicago Bears cornerback room

Jaylon Johnson’s role on the defense will be untouched in 2025. He is arguably the best player on Chicago’s entire roster, and will be tasked with shutting down opposing team’s top receiving options. Kyler Gordon is locked in at slot cornerback and in line for an extension. However, Tyrique Stevenson is on shaky ground entering 2025. He’ll need a strong, consistent performance to maintain his starting role.

If the Bears wanted to bring in some extra firepower at cornerback, Barron would certainly fit the bill. He spent five years at Texas, appearing in 57 games. Overall, he made 90 tackles, 24 pass break ups and eight interceptions. But his senior season is what truly but Barron on the map.

The cornerback made 67 tackles, a career-high 11 pass break ups and an SEC-leading five interceptions. Barron won the Jim Thorpe award and was named a Consensus All-American.

Johnson is going to want playmakers all over the field, including defense. Barron would give the Bears an explosive cornerback and one of their scarier defensive duos in the NFC North.

Andrew Makuba adds safety depth

When it comes to 2025, the Bears seem set at starting safety. Kevin Byard is coming off of a strong season, and Jaquan Brisker has looked strong whenever he has been on the field. But Chicago must consider adding some talent at the safety position.

Byard is set to be a free agent after the season. He is already entering his 32-season. Even if the Bears retain Byard, they must think about his future replacement. Brisker is only 25-years-old and should be in Chicago’s defensive core. However, he played in just five games in 2024 due to a concussion. If Brisker suffers another injury, the Bears must address the short and long-term issue.

Which is where Makuba comes in. The safety spent three years at Clemson and one at Texas, appearing in 50 games total. He made 212 tackles, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions. During the 2024 campaign, Makuba matched Barron’s five interceptions to lead the SEC. He was named Third-team All-SEC.

The Bears are going to need help at safety sooner rather than later. Adding a player like Makuba ensures Chicago has upside at the position for years to come.

