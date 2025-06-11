Shocking Chicago Bears draft pick gets brutally honest on NFL transition

The Chicago Bears received plenty of praise for their 2025 NFL Draft class. However, if there was one pick that immediately raised eyebrows it was fourth-rounder Ruben Hyppolite.

The linebacker wasn’t invited to the combine, and he wasn’t on many analyst’s big boards. So when Hyppolite’s name was announced, fans were a bit shocked to see Chicago target the unheralded prospect.

However, the offseason program has given Hyppolite an opportunity to show the Bears’ new coaching staff exactly what he is made of. He understands making the NFL leap is no joke and admits to struggling at times. However, Hyppolite is committed to improving and is confident in his approach, via the team’s Tuesday press conference on X, formerly Twitter.

“It has been great. A lot of learning, a lot of competing. I had some big shoes to fill during OTAs and minicamp. Just making sure I was available and ready every day to perform,” Hyppolite said. “Swimming a little bit, had a couple hiccups, but I’m still getting used to the system. There’s a lot of different ways this defense is being played that I’ve never played before. Similar concepts but just different techniques. Just learning everyday, making sure I’m on top of things.”

Ruben Hyppolite earns starting opportunity

As Hyppolite plans for training camp, his main goals are nailing down the playbook and staying in shape every day. He understands now the speed difference at the NFL level and is prepared to make the proper adjustments.

“All about getting adjusted to the speed. Obviously, I have it. Just understanding the tempo and how to use it and when to not,” Hyppolite said. “I’ve been able to gauge that over the six-seven weeks we’ve been here. It has been a great adjustment period for me, but now it’s time to go full speed.”

Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Hyppolite had an opportunity to work with the starters. There are no pads on, and for some practices, the Bears didn’t even have their entire team. Still, the linebacker relishes any opportunity given to him, no matter the situation he is thrown in.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to be running with them and them to be running with me,” Hyppolite said about practicing with the starters. It’s football at the end of the day. What’s my assignment, what’s my responsibility, did I do my job? Doesn’t matter if it’s with the ones, twos, threes, fours, whoever. It’s all about doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability.”

Hyppolite’s numbers didn’t jump off the page during his five years at Maryland, making 236 tackles, 13 for a loss and three sacks. However, Chicago was enamored with his athleticism during the pre-draft process. If the linebacker continues making strides, he will see the field sooner rather than later as a rookie.

Rookie leaning on Chicago Bears coaches, teammates

The linebacker knows he has what it takes to succeed at the NFL level. But he isn’t afraid to ask for help. Hyppolite said that veteran linebackers TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds have been crucial to his development thus far.

“I’m always looking at them for guidance,” Hyppolite said. “Obviously, holding my own, but when they can they chime in and tell me what I can do better, or what I did good at. I spend time with them off the field as well. They’ve been a great support system for me. They support me in my growth and what I’m doing.”

He also now has new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in his corner. Hyppolite appreciates what the veteran coach brings to the table and understands he’ll need to be on his toes to play in his system,

“Coach DA doesn’t care if I haven’t played like that, I got to learn it and get it right. Make the play when my number’s called,” Hyppolite said. “He’s great. Very unique personality. He’s all about business, it’s all about ball. Which is how it should be.”

Training camp will be extremely telling for Hyppolite’s Week 1 role. But if he is able to work on the kinks from minicamp, he would surely make a strong impression on Allen and the rest of the team.

