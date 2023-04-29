Trending
Chicago Bears select potential steal of 2023 NFL draft

Newest Bears WR Tyler Scott
With the 133rd overall pick, the Chicago Bears selected WR Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati

The latest addition to the Chicago Bears wide receiver room is the 5’11” receiver, Tyler Scott. His special teams’ ability definitely bodes well for his chances of making the roster this season. The speedy wide receiver has also drawn comparison to Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Ohio native also has potential as a punt returner. His impressive acceleration and athleticism give him great versatility. His receiver skill set also seems similar to current Bear Darnell Mooney and could make him an ideal slot receiver.

Scott showed off an impressive 39.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine to go along with a 4.44 forty time. Some believe that Scott still needs to polish his route running and overall physicality. All things considered, this seems to be a pick of great value for the Bears.

Explosiveness is the word that comes to mind when describing Tyler Scott. He has the potential to be an interesting compliment to the Bears’ offense this season. Eyes will certainly be glued to Scott when rookie minicamp rolls around this summer.

