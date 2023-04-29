With the 133rd overall pick, the Chicago Bears selected WR Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati

The latest addition to the Chicago Bears wide receiver room is the 5’11” receiver, Tyler Scott. His special teams’ ability definitely bodes well for his chances of making the roster this season. The speedy wide receiver has also drawn comparison to Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks.

The Ohio native also has potential as a punt returner. His impressive acceleration and athleticism give him great versatility. His receiver skill set also seems similar to current Bear Darnell Mooney and could make him an ideal slot receiver.

Bears get @dpbrugler's 7th-ranked receiver. "High-end speed and short-area suddenness allow him to consistently create his own separation. He adds immediate value as a gunner on special teams and has Tyler Lockett upside as a starting NFL receiver." https://t.co/o9nc0Qnwqn — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

Scott showed off an impressive 39.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine to go along with a 4.44 forty time. Some believe that Scott still needs to polish his route running and overall physicality. All things considered, this seems to be a pick of great value for the Bears.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Bears WR Tyler Scott: "Once you get him the football, he is out the gates. … I think Justin Fields is going to be happy with this guy because of his versatility. … Just get it in the hands of this guy and he will do the work." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 29, 2023

Explosiveness is the word that comes to mind when describing Tyler Scott. He has the potential to be an interesting compliment to the Bears’ offense this season. Eyes will certainly be glued to Scott when rookie minicamp rolls around this summer.

