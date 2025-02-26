The Chicago Bears will have plenty of decisions to make at the 2025 NFL Draft. Most crucial of them all is what to with the No. 10 overall pick.

With Caleb Williams being sacked a league-high 68 times, offensive line is a clear need for the Bears. At their current first-round slot, Chicago will have an opportunity to select one of the best offensive lineman available in the class.

Among the best in the 2025 class is LSU standout Will Campbell. If the NFL Draft cards were to all fall in the Bears’ favor, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes Campbell would be Chicago’s ‘dream’ selection.

“Every year, there are picks that just seem so glaringly obvious that they feel like fate,” Ballentine wrote. “In 2025, the pairing of Will Campbell and the Chicago Bears is one of those.”

“The Bears desperately need an upgrade to the interior of their offensive line and Campbell profiles as an interior blocker who can make an instant impact.”

What Will Campbell offers Chicago Bears

Campbell started 37 games at tackle for LSU, being named a starter his true freshman year on campus. He was a Consensus All-American in in 2024 and was named co-winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

Depending on the health of Braxton Jones, Campbell may be forced to move inside. However, that could be a blessing rather than a curse for the Bears. Chicago is weak on the interior, and Campbell has the skillset to thrive at guard or center, via Brandon Thorn of Bleacher Report.

“Campbell is a prime candidate to move inside as a pro,” Thorn wrote. “He has the makeup, movement skills, play strength, and competitive toughness to make a smooth transition to guard or center and be an impact starter with Pro Bowl potential during his rookie contract.”

It’s clear the Bears need help all over their offensive line, barring right tackle where Darnell Wright has the position on lock. Will Campbell’s versatility makes him an intriguing fit in Chicago and potentially a key piece in the team’s offensive line of the future.

Bears round two, three targets

In terms of fellow ‘dream’ prospects for the Bears, edge rusher Shemar Stewart was named their best Day 2 fit while wide receiver Pat Bryant was named their best Day 3 target.

Stewart spent three years at Texas A&M, appearing in 37 games. He put up 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. While his numbers don’t jump off the page, Stewart’s athleticism is expected to translate nicely at the next level. Alongside their offensive line problems, the Bears are in need of some extra juice along their defensive line.

“Hoping Shemar Stewart falls to the second day of the draft could be a silly proposition when the combine is over,” Ballentine wrote. “His outrageous athleticism should shine in Indianapolis, and he could skyrocket up mock drafts as a result.”

“Stewart’s draft stock could be hurt by a lack of production in college, but all the traits are there to be molded into a strong defensive presence. At 6’5″ and 281 pounds, he could have some positional versatility,” Ballentine concluded.

With DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the fold, the Bears already have their top two wide receivers. However, Keenan Allen is set to be a free agent. If he decides to leave, Chicago will need another pass catcher for Caleb Williams.

Over his four years at Illinois, Bryant caught 137 passes for 2,095 yards and 19 touchdowns. He found his stride as a senior, setting new career-highs in receptions (54), yardage (984) and touchdowns (10). A big receiver, Bryant can help fill the void that Allen’s exit would leave in the red zone.

“Pat Bryant would be a fun fit,” Ballentine wrote. “The Bears don’t have to look to far to scout the Illinois receiver and his ability to work as a big slot receiver would make him a successor to Allen if he’s brought back on a short-term contract. The 6’2”, 208-pound receiver is a willing blocker who could carve out a role in the offense.”

There will be plenty of speculation until the Bears officially make their pick. But landing Will Campbell would at least set their offensive line on a path to success.

