General Manager Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears have aggressively fortified the interior of the offensive line over the past week, including agreeing to terms with the premier free agent center available, Drew Dalman, minutes into the NFL negotiating period.

Dalman, 26, allowed just two sacks last season, and becomes the anchor along an offensive line that offers little resemblance to the unit that allowed 68 sacks during quarterback Caleb Williams’ rookie season, in 2024.

Poles and the Bears have made a clear commitment to keeping Williams upright, by solidifying the interior offensive line by trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, adding two new veteran starting offensive guards, and now by making a strong financial commitment to Dalman.

Chicago Bears make Drew Dalman one of the highest-paid centers ever

Dalman is a big-time addition for the Bears, and Chicago rewarded the 6-foot-3 and 300-pound stalwart with a massive financial commitment.

League sources confirm that Dalman’s deal is a three-year pact worth $42 million, which makes him the second-highest-paid center in NFL history.

Dalman’s deal also includes $28 million fully-guaranteed.

By trading for Thuney and Jackson, and now signing Dalman, Chicago ensures not only that there will now be three new veteran offensive linemen along the interior, but the Bears now can potentially turn their attention to adding skill positions and potentially explosive playmakers early in the NFL Draft rather than needing to invest significant resources along the offensive line.

