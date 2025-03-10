Chicago Bears just made Caleb Williams life easier with massive deal

The Chicago Bears made sure Caleb Williams had top-notch wide receivers for his rookie season. The Bears traded for Keenan Allen and drafted Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick to add to a WR room that included D.J. Moore.

The results were mixed, with Williams throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was also sacked a league-high 58 times as the Bears finished with a 5-12 record and went shopping for a new head coach in January.

New head coach Ben Johnson worked with one of the best offensive lines in the league when he was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. The offensive line has been the focal point of March as they traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

The Chicago Bears agree to a deal with an OL

Per multiple reports, the Bears are set to sign Drew Dalman to a three-year deal worth $42 million.

Via ESPN:

“Free agent center Drew Dalman reached agreement Monday on a three-year, $42 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal makes Dalman the NFL’s second-highest center.”

Drew Dalman is a big get for the Bears

At 26, Dalman has appeared in 57 games and started 40 in his four-year NFL career. The Falcons selected the six-foot-three, 305-pound center in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

Dalman made first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. Pro Football Focus gave Dalman a 78.8 overall grade in 2024, which ranked him 4th out of 64 centers.

The Bears are paying Jackson approximately $17 million and are expected to give Thuney a new contract that will pay nearly $20 million per year.

Dalman is set to make $14 million per year. The Bears will be spending around $51 million per year on the starting interior offensive line.

Williams should have a pocket to step into after the deal with Dalman is finalized. The Bears are set at right tackle after drafting Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick in 2023. The Bears enter the 2025 draft with one position on the offensive line that could be upgraded: Left tackle.

Chicago has Braxton Jones penciled in as their starting left tackle. The Bears could replace him with the No. 10 pick in April.

