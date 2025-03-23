The Chicago Bears have spent much of free agency fortifying the talent along both lines of scrimmage.

Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo are bets that a veteran presence will bolster the pass rush, similar to Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, and Drew Dalman’s arrivals are investments both in an offensive line that allowed 68 sacks last season and potentially creating NFL Draft optionality to add playmakers to quarterback Caleb Williams’ arsenal.

But, as free agency rounds into its second wave, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears could look to add quality veteran depth to coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense in the days and weeks ahead.

Could the Chicago Bears sign linebacker E.J. Speed?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox put together a list of the best remaining free agent fit for each team, including the Bears signing Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.

“The Chicago Bears should also have some interest in Speed,” Knox writes for B/R, including Chicago and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as ideal destinations for Speed. “Chicago’s defense struggled against the run in 2024, finishing the year ranked 29th in yards per carry allowed and 28th in rushing yards allowed.

“New Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith held the same position in Indianapolis during both of Speed’s campaigns as a full-time starter.” A former fifth-round pick of the Colts in 2019, Speed has played both inside linebacker as well as lined up on the outside, while finishing last season with the eighth-most solo tackles among linebackers across the league. A quality veteran depth player, Speed has been a consistent starter for the Colts the past two seasons and could push for a starting job in the Bears’ front seven. Speed, 29, is coming off the most prolific season of his career, logging a career-high 142 total tackles with one interception, and could be an ideal fit for Allen’s system. As Knox points out, the fact that Speed and Smith shared a position could be the kind of player that Smith lobbies for the Bears to sign.

‘Washed’: Chicago Bears GM accused of not watching the ‘tape’ on controversial free agent Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE