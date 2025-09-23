Chicago Bears have earned an unfortunate reputation before Raiders game

Since Ryan Poles took over as general manager of the Chicago Bears, his teams have gone a combined 4-22 on the road. The Bears played their worst game of the early season under new head coach Ben Johnson on the road in Week 2, losing 52-21 to the Detroit Lions.

The Bears finally earned their first win of the season convincingly in Week 3. But a 31-14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys doesn’t have bettors confident that Chicago can keep the momentum on the road when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

Chicago Bears Insider Brad Biggs isn’t buying the “underdog” narrative

During an appearance on 670 The Score on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune pointed out that the Bears’ bad reputation on the road is a good reason for the Bears to be underdogs against the Raiders.

“I think he’s got more sophisticated manners in which he can reach his players, than what the line is, and I think they’re the favorite now, like the original number that was hung was, was Raiders minus one and a half or minus two,” Biggs said.

“Excuse me, according to friend of the program, Joe Fortenbaugh, and it may have flipped. It drove Bears fans bonkers on Twitter that the Raiders were favored. And it’s like, this isn’t an opinion. This is the number that they put out there, and if it’s a false line, yeah. I think Ben’s smart enough math guy to figure that out, but yeah, how many teams should the Bears be favored against on the road right now? Let’s be real.”

Per ESPN BET, the Bears are now 1.5-point favorites to beat the 1-2 Raiders on Sunday. With Chicago’s 17-point win and Las Vegas’ 17-point loss (41-24) to the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the market shifted. Still, the Bears have a tall task in overcoming a road problem that has haunted the team for several seasons.

