New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is expected to bring his exciting style of offense to the Windy City. However, he won’t be doing it alone.

As a first-time head coach, Johnson made sure to stock his staff with a mix of experienced veterans and new ideas. One of those veterans is new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. While he has had a topsy turvy career since, Bieniemy made a name for himself as Andy Reid’s offensive coordinator on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bieniemy may have left the Chiefs in 2022, Reid hasn’t forgotten his contributions in Kansas City. And as the latter embarks on his new journey in Chicago, Reid thinks the Bears found the perfect candidate for the job, via Herb Howard of ItsTheBigs.

“He’s the best at a lot of things. He was a great OC, great running back coach. He can coach, really, any position,” Reid said. “They’re lucky to have him. He’s a tremendous leader. One of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.”

Eric Bieniemy’s road to Chicago Bears

After a one-year stint at the high school level, Bieniemy jumped to the college ranks with Colorado in 2001 as their running backs coach. He eventually joined UCLA before making the NFL leap with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.

Bieniemy eventually returned to Colorado in 2011, where he served as their offensive coordinator. But the NFL quickly called back, as he was in Kansas City as the Chiefs’ running backs coach in 2013. By 2018, Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator.

That season, the Chiefs ranked first in total offense, averaging 425.6 yards per game. Kansas City maintained one of the strongest offenses in the NFL under Bieniemy, highlighted by the emergence of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. When it was all said and done, Bieniemy won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

But in 2023 he decided to take a chance on himself and became the offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. It was short-lived as the Commanders quickly turned over their coaching staff. Bieniemy spent the 2024 campaign as UCLA’s offensive coordinator.

Now, he has found himself back in the NFL with the Bears. He’ll have another opportunity to prove himself. And if all goes to play with Johnson’s offense, Bieniemy will have a major role in crafting a strong running game.

What Bieniemy is working with

Chicago finished the 2024 campaign ranked 25th in rushing offense, averaging 102 yards per game. The Bears have massively improved their offensive line, adding guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney alongside center Drew Dalman. But outside of re-signing special teamer Travis Homer, the Bears haven’t done much to address their running back.

D’Andre Swift is once again poised to lead the running back room. He earned a career-high 253 carries in 2024 and nearly broke 1,000 rushing yards (959). However, Swift found the end zone just six times. And even worse, the running back averaged just 3.8 yards per carry. To maintain a stranglehold of the RB1 position, Swift must be more efficient with his touches.

The only other real rushing threat currently on Chicago’s roster is Roschon Johnson. He matched Swift’s six rushing touchdowns in 2024. However, it came with with just 55 carries and 150 total yards, proving he is more of a goal line rusher only.

The Bears have been tied to top NFL Draft running back Ashton Jeanty heavily leading up to the event. Adding him to the roster would certainly give Bieniemy and Johnson a dynamic building block to work with.

Ultimately, no matter who is in front of him, Bieniemy will be tasked with helping shape Chicago’s run game. It was a key factor of Johnson’s offense with the Detroit Lions. As his run with the Chiefs gets more and more into the distant future, Bieniemy wants to write new history with the Bears.

