New Chicago Bears’ running back coach has vision for veteran tailback

The Chicago Bears ground game will have a much different approach entering the 2025 season compared to the year before. They struggled mightily to have a consistent rushing attack last season with their offensive line constantly being shuffled around due to injuries. Along with D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson received a bulk of the carries for a Bears team that finished the year with a 5-12 record.

There is no denying the fact that Caleb Williams will need much more help next to him if he wants to take the leap that everyone believes he can in his second NFL season. The new offensive staff in Chicago will be responsible for transforming this unit and the resources around Williams heading into this season will be much better than what he dealt with as a rookie.

A new member of Ben Johnson’s offensive staff is excited to see what Swift can do in a new scheme and made it known that he has to understand his role fully entering camp this summer.

New Chicago Bears running back coach excited about D’Andre Swift

Eric Bieniemy brings a wealth of NFL coaching experience to the Bears staff. He will serve as Chicago’s running backs coach in 2025 after being away from the NFL for a year. He spent last year as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at UCLA after a good run in the NFL. Bieniemy was the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinators from 2018-2022 and was with the Washington Commanders in the same role in 2023.

Bieniemy has an idea for how Swift can be a game changer for the Bears this year but plenty of it will fall on the veteran tailbacks’ shoulders to make it happen.

“Now, more than anything, we gotta make sure that he understands that he can find 4 and a half between the tackles but also hit the home run when he needs to,” Bieniemy said.

Bieniemy has worked with some incredible offenses throughout his time with the Chiefs and knows what it takes to bring this offense to the next level. Getting Swift involved in the passing game will be extremely important for Chicago and getting him a stronger running mate in the backfield will help him in that regard.

D’Andre Swift will have new company in the Chicago Bears backfield

Swift nearly put up 1,000 last year in his first season as a Bear. He had 959 yards on the ground on 253 carries to go with his six touchdowns. Swift’s 3.8 yards per carry was the worst mark of his career and the only time as a professional where he finished a campaign with less than four yards per rush.

With the Bears front office heavily addressing the trenches through free agency and the trade market, the idea of taking a running back early in the draft isn’t the craziest thing to say now. Many love the thought of Ashton Jeanty going to Chicago at the 10th overall pick in the first round if he is there for the taking. Either way, a different paced back who has a higher ceiling should be alongside Swift as he prepares for his second season as a Bear.

Chicago Bears insider reveals 4 underrated first-round NFL Draft targets Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE