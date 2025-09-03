Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears expected to bring former 2023 second-round pick for workout

Eric RootBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Isaiah Foskey
The Chicago Bears are reportedly eyeing the former New Orleans Saints second-round pick Isaiah Foskey

The Chicago Bears clearly need some more depth on the defensive line, especially with how rough the pass rush looked in the final preseason game of the 2025 season. It appears that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to bring in a former second-round pick with whom he is very familiar.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the Bears this week. The 24-year-old was cut by the Saints last month. Foskey was drafted by the Saints in 2023, and ultimately, he did not pan out. In just two seasons with the Saints, he had zero sacks and only nine solo tackles.

Foskey played for Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for the last two seasons

Chicago Bears Dennis Allen
Dennis Allen at Chicago Bears training camp – Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Foskey could be a low-risk, high-reward situation. The former New Orleans Saint is just 24 years old and was a former second-round pick. However, he has had zero sacks in two seasons and turned into a bust for the Saints. However, the Bears’ defensive coordinator knows Foskey well and may be able to bring out the best in him.

This would likely be just a simple depth piece or a practice squad candidate for the Bears roster. It might be worth giving the former Notre Dame edge rusher a chance here, especially with how concerning the pass rush has become.

Chicago Bears
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Chicago Bears helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

