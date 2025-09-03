The Chicago Bears clearly need some more depth on the defensive line, especially with how rough the pass rush looked in the final preseason game of the 2025 season. It appears that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants to bring in a former second-round pick with whom he is very familiar.

According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the Bears this week. The 24-year-old was cut by the Saints last month. Foskey was drafted by the Saints in 2023, and ultimately, he did not pan out. In just two seasons with the Saints, he had zero sacks and only nine solo tackles.

Former #Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey is expected to work out with the #Bears this week and the #Eagles next week, sources tell @CBSSports. The former Notre Dame All-American was a second-round draft pick of the Saints in 2023. Posted 16 tackles for New Orleans last season. pic.twitter.com/vuR1ObkFQj — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) September 2, 2025

Foskey played for Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen for the last two seasons

Foskey could be a low-risk, high-reward situation. The former New Orleans Saint is just 24 years old and was a former second-round pick. However, he has had zero sacks in two seasons and turned into a bust for the Saints. However, the Bears’ defensive coordinator knows Foskey well and may be able to bring out the best in him.

This would likely be just a simple depth piece or a practice squad candidate for the Bears roster. It might be worth giving the former Notre Dame edge rusher a chance here, especially with how concerning the pass rush has become.

I'd be a big fan of the #Bears bringing in Isaiah Foskey, even if it's just on the practice squad. Still just 24 years old, was a second-round pick in 2023 and has experience under Dennis Allen. Liked him at Notre Dame but it hasn't panned out. Worth taking a low-risk shot, IMO. https://t.co/oTR48JbGBI — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) September 2, 2025

