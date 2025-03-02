As everyone knows, the biggest positional weakness for the Chicago Bears is the offensive line.



The offensive line has struggled greatly for the past years, especially in 2024. Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his rookie year and that needs to not happen again. The offensive line also struggled with injuries, run-blocking, and pre-snap penalties. The Bears must upgrade their offensive line during free agency and in the 2025 draft.

Chicago now has over 79 million in cap space after releasing DeMarcus Walker and Gerald Everett. Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson have plenty of resources and a great opportunity to fix this very weak offensive line.

The Chicago Bears must upgrade the interior offensive line

Currently, the Bears are likely to move on from guard Teven Jenkins and have no stability at right guard. They also desperately need a center due to Coleman Shelton being a free agent after a struggling 2024 season.

Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright will be returning for the 2025 season at left and right tackle. However, the Bears must look into upgrading at both guard and center.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears are eyeing three free agent offensive linemen and are expected to sign at least one of them during the start of free agency.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that three top free agents are on Chicago’s radar

Fowler has revealed that two top guards and one of the top centers in free agency are being eyed by the Chicago Bears.

“The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive linemen. Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar. Like Dalman, Banks and Fries are in line for sizable contracts. Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too.”

Aaron Banks and Will Fries would be massive upgrades at guard for Chicago. Poles and Johnson need to get one of them to sign with Chicago, especially after losing out on Trey Smith. Many reporters and analysts have linked both Banks and Fries to the Bears and it now looks like at least one of them will be signed.

Drew Dalman is arguably the best center available in free agency and is considered a top five center in the NFL. The Bears should make signing Dalman a priority. Chicago has struggled at the center position for a long time, going all the way back to the Nagy head coaching years. The Atlanta Falcons center has been very impressive on the run block as well and has not allowed many penalties.

The Bears need to act fast this free agency. With multiple teams lurking in for upgrading their offensive line, Chicago needs to at least sign a couple of key free agents.

Having a much improved offensive line will lead to bigger growth from Caleb Williams and will also help Ben Johnson’s offense succeed greatly.

