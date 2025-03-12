The Chicago Bears have invested heavily into their offensive and defensive lines early into free agency. With their starting needs at least seemingly taken care of, the Bears must now consider what to do with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They still could address the trenches. While they traded for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, both are on short-term deals. And while Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett shore up the defensive side, Chicago is certainly still looking for a bit more juice.

But if the Bears are happy with those additions, perhaps they begin thinking skill positions. New head coach Ben Johnson is going to want playmakers as he implements his new offense. With a bevvy of talent expected to be available at No. 10, Matt Miller of ESPN on 670 The Score opined that the Bears will pass on going offensive line in favor of a best-player-available approach.

“At No. 10 now and with those two second-round picks, there’s a lot of flexibility to maybe even just go best player available at those spots,” Miller said. “Offensive line is off the table at No. 10, there’s no indication they aren’t Braxton Jones fans. I would probably take offensive line off of your radar at 10.”

Furthermore, if none of the Bears top prospects remain on the board, Miller wouldn’t be surprised see Chicago move down in the draft.

“If Ashton Jeanty is gone, if the two top tight ends are gone and maybe one of the top pass rushers, that’s your sign to trade out,” Miller continued. “Even if you say, ‘let’s just get a pass catcher in round one,’ I think you can move back from 10 and get really similar value. You may be able to even move back twice.”

Chicago Bears opt for NFL Draft splash

If the Bears were going to pass on offensive line for a skill position player, the two most likely options are tight end Tyler Warren and running back Ashton Jeanty. Chicago could in theory also take a wide receiver, but they already have DJ Moore and Rome Odunze – a first-round pick in 2024 – in the fold.

In Warren, the Bears could be getting a versatile partner for current starter Cole Kmet. In his final year with Penn State, Warren caught a Big Ten leading 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, a First-Team All-American and then John Mackey Award winner. While Kmet should still have a strong role on the roster, adding Warren gives Caleb Williams another dynamic pass option to throw to.

Jeanty is entering the NFL as one of the more heralded running back prospects in recent memory. He ended his time at Boise State by finishing runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Over 14 games, Jeanty ran for a nationwide-leading 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He was named a Unanimous All-American and the Maxwell Award winner among his numerous accolades. Jeanty is expected to be a day one difference maker for any team that selects him.

For either of those picks to come to fruition, the Chicago Bears must be truly confident in the offensive line they’ve built. But it’s hard to argue how much of an impact Warren or Jeanty would have on the offense.

What about Will Campbell?

Before the Bears went on their offseason spending spree, it seemed like LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell was the team’s perfect draft prospect. However, Miller isn’t sure if he’s the best fit for Chicago anymore.

“I don’t feel super convicted of a Will Campbell where I’d take him over Ashton Jeanty or Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland, maybe even some of the defensive ends,” Miller said. “I don’t see Will Campbell as Joe Alt or Penei Sewell. If you work him to guard, you’re going to have to re-work his stance. He’s not a plug and play guy. He’s a player who is going to need some work as he transitions to the NFL.”

Campbell was a highly-regarded tackle during his time at LSU and is considered arguably the best offensive lineman in the 2025 class. His senior season saw him earn the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as a Consensus All-American. In theory, he could fill it at left tackle if the team isn’t fully convinced Braxton Jones is the answer.

But if they are, Campbell would be blocked from the starting lineup. He would be an incredibly valuable too as an extremely talented lineman getting molded for the NFL level. But at No. 10, Ben Johnson and company might prefer a player who will make an impact from the first snap of the season.

Going tight end or running back, instead of offensive line, could be the Chicago Bears draft plan of choice just based on how free agency has gone.

