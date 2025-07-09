In less than two weeks, the Chicago Bears will begin training camp at Halas Hall. Rookies are set to report on July 19th, while veterans will report on July 22nd.

As usual, the Bears will be hosting multiple open practices to the public. The team will be hosting 11 practices to the public for free. However there has been a major issues regarding the free tickets to fans.

Tickets were available on a limited amount through Ticketmaster, going on sale Wednesday morning. Unfortunately, tickets were pretty much sold out within the first few minutes of them being available.

Chicago Bears fans are livid due to training camp ticket system

Similar to concerts and regular sporting events, many of the tickets were unfortunately taken by bots/scalpers. These bots and scalpers overloaded Ticketmaster as soon as tickets were available. This left many Bears fans unable to get tickets to attend training camp this season.

This is definitely became a problem as the same thing happened last year when camp tickets became available. It’s ridiculous that bots and scalpers took these free tickets and are now selling them.

Many Bears fans posted their anger about this on the social media platform, X.

Tickets sold out in 5 minutes. Bots likely took a majority. Such a disservice to the fans. Need to find a better process. https://t.co/BLAgnLIWy0 — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 9, 2025

The #Bears have a cool facility at Halas Hall. I get why they want to show it off and have training camp there. But this ticket debacle has gone on for long enough. It's almost impossible to get tickets unless you know someone or are willing to pay resellers. Total garbage. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 9, 2025

People that have proof of being a fan and watching games during the Marc Trestman or Matt Eberflus era should be entitled to free training camp tickets tbh — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) July 9, 2025

The most rigged sporting events in the 21st century: pic.twitter.com/ZMgmHVqDoH — jack (@jack_bfr) July 9, 2025

I feel you're more likely to get struck by lightening than getting Chicago Bears training camp tickets😂 — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) July 9, 2025

Bears training camp tickets ALWAYS sell out in minutes… 😞 💔 pic.twitter.com/QseAtcJAgW — Bears Luchador 🐻 (@Bears_Luchador) July 9, 2025

I ended up becoming one of the lucky ones and was able to secure tickets for a practice, but many Bears fans still are livid over this.

Some notable Bears media analysts also mentioned the idea of the team bringing training camp back to Bourbonnais instead of Halas Hall.

Raise your hand if you miss Bourbonnais. — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) July 9, 2025

Hopefully, the Bears can do something about this because it is completely unfair for diehard fans to not be given an opportunity to watch the team at training camp, especially with this season being such an important season.

