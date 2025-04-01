Chicago Bears fans will love Dan Quinn’s Grady Jarrett take

While Ben Johnson’s hiring has everyone thinking of the Chicago Bears’ offense, the franchise’s defense got a much-needed makeover as well. Hours after he was released from the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears signed defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Chicago has taken some flack for that contract, especially with the season Jarrett is coming off of. However, the Bears remain confident in their new defensive tackle and the speed at which they acquired him shows how highly the franchise thinks.

As does current Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. The pair’s paths crossed when Quinn was head coach of the Falcons. As Jarrett prepares to begin his Bears tenure, Quinn was more than complimentary of Chicago’s newest defensive addition, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

“Grady just always had that leadership piece to him,” Quinn told the Tribune. “I don’t think you’re born with leadership. But he was damn near born with a ‘C’ (for captain) on his chest.

“There are some traits that you learn in your environment. But his makeup was a little different. Everything he did, it was just like ‘I’ve got to prove it.’”

“Chicago really found not just a good player, but a multiplier in the locker room,” Quinn said. “He’ll make others around him better by the standards he sets and by how he does things.”

Grady Jarrett’s run with Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons originally selected Jarrett in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. By 2016, he was a full-time starter in Atlanta, going on to appear in 152 games, starting 137 of them during his time with the Falcons. Jarrett racked up 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks.

Quinn was the Falcons head coach from 2015-2020. And in both 2019 and 2020, Jarrett was named to the Pro Bowl. Quinn was able to see the defensive tackle at his very best and knows exactly what Jarrett can bring to the table.

Still, the longtime Falcon must prove himself in his debut with the Bears. While he started all 17 games in 2024, Jarrett racked up just 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks. Furthermore, he earned a poor 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 71/219 defensive tackles.

Jarrett is hoping a fresh start in the Windy City will jumpstart the next era of his career. He’ll also be two years removed from his brutal ACL injury. He has the confidence of the Bears behind him, and his old coach in Quinn.

How Jarrett fits Chicago Bears

The leadership aspect Jarrett will bring to Chicago can’t be understated. Johnson is still a first-year head coach and Williams is only a sophomore. As they craft the foundation of the Bears, they will need guidance from well-versed players. And who better than a 10-year veteran in Jarrett.

But the Bears signed him for more than just his locker room presence. Jarrett will be asked with helping shore up Chicago’s run defense. They ended their 2024 season ranked 28th against the run, allowing 136.3 yards per game. Alongside rising star Gervon Dexter, Jarrett must clog holes up the middle at stop the runner at the line of scrimmage.

The defensive tackle will also have a big role in Chicago’s pass rush game. On top of however many he makes, Jarrett will make life harder on opposing offensive lines. And in turn, Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo will have an easier path to the quarterback. After Sweat led the team with just 5.5 sacks in 2024, the Bears are looking to bring more havoc to every quarterback they face.

Jarrett ultimately will be a building block for Johnson and Dennis Allen’s new defense. It’ll certainly be a change after spending 10 years with the Falcons. But Jarrett is ready for the challenge and ready to help the Bears get back into contention.

Chicago Bears coach warns Braxton Jones to make a serious change before 2025 draft Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE