Chicago Bears Fans React To Drafting Explosive Offensive Weapon

Many Chicago Bears had polarizing feelings about drafting a running back from Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears took one–in the fourth round. Most draft analysts considered Bijan Robinson the best running back in the draft. He was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears drafted his teammate, Roschon Johnson, on Day 3 of the draft. Bears fans expressed their feelings on the pick shortly after it was announced.

General manager Ryan Poles has played it pretty safe in this draft. He took a top offensive lineman with his first pick. He added much-needed help to the defense on Day 2. The Bears still need pass-rush help at the defensive end positions.

There weren’t many great options for a defensive end in the fourth round, so Poles took a running back that can run well, catch the ball, pass block, and contribute to special teams. Running back was an area of need after losing David Montgomery to free agency and signing committee help at running back in March.

Chicago Bears fans react on social media

Here are the best takes on Twitter from Bears fans on drafting Johnson.

By week three, Roschon Johnson will be receiving a majority of the Carrie’s for the Bears Fantasy owners prepare accordingly https://t.co/wl17COw99z — Kevin Lapka (@kevcharles112) April 29, 2023

First y’all give the eagles Carter now this I seriously fucking hate y’all https://t.co/EJxxfE1DwI — Zach (@TREV0NDIGGS) April 29, 2023

Fantasy football people are in shambles for pushing unreal Khalil Herbert agendas 😭 https://t.co/x0bwgmRZNV — Hamza (@hammytakes) April 29, 2023

We got our RB1 in round 4 love it https://t.co/lEYE4tVcUH — Draft JSN (@blackgodwayne) April 29, 2023

I ADORE THIS PICK!!!!!!!! @roschon welcome and 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/ciYK4Gwon1 — Cork City Bears Fan (@BearsCork) April 29, 2023

My favorite pick of the Bears. He would have been a starter at any other school but was behind THE DUDE! Low tread but massively talented. https://t.co/4ZmOBcs8KY — Anthony (Tony) Gill (@thetonygill) April 29, 2023

My boy from the 409 so he’s gotta be one of my favorite players in the league now 😎 https://t.co/P7xLgO0vZZ — JRice #ResignDHC (@JarettRice0711) April 29, 2023

