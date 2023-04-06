Chicago Bears Fans React To Signing Massive All-Pac 12 Defensive End

The Chicago Bears signed a defensive end

The Chicago Bears have a type of edge rusher in free agency this offseason–they come from the AFC South. Former Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green signed with the Bears Thursday. He will join forces with fellow defensive end and former Tennessee Titans quarterback agitator DeMarcus Walker as the two pass rushers the Bears signed in free agency.

Bears fans reacted on social media to the signing soon after the news broke. The Bears’ social media team must have anticipated negative replies after the move because they turned off the comments on the Tweet confirming Green has been signed.

He's a mean, Green, fighting machine 😤 Welcome to Chicago, @ras_green! — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 6, 2023

Green is a former USC standout who earned All-Pac 12 honors. He was drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Seattle Seahawks and signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2022. Green recorded 3.5 sacks for the Texans last season and had 42 combined tackles. He started in five games and played in 16 total games for the Texans.

Green earned a 62.4 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his play and a 58.7 grade for his pass rushing last season. He was ranked by PFF as the 111th-best EDGE defender as a pass rusher, 87th as an EDGE run defender, and 102nd in overall defense as an EDGE.

Green was a full-time starter in only one of his five NFL seasons, and that was with the Seahawks in 2021. He’s created 17 sacks, 136 combined tackles, and three forced fumbles in his career. He’ll probably be a rotational player along with Walker this season.

Bears fans react to the signing

It didn’t take long for Chicago Bears fans to react to the news on Twitter. Many of the comments had to do with the Bears’ PR team not accepting comments on what they likely thought would be received as an underwhelmed signing. Here are the best takes on Green signing with the Bears.

“There they signed a goddamn defensive linemen now quit fucking tagging us…” – @ChicagoBears https://t.co/enq0vVwlK4 — 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 (@BestHumanTalent) April 6, 2023

Chicago going for the 1st pick in 2024 🔥 https://t.co/NcgPHxJSxx — sbampato 🦆 (@filipesbampato) April 6, 2023

Signings like these are just so hard to get excited about https://t.co/PbUWSFaOqA — 🐻 (@ChiCity3451) April 6, 2023

Made the poverty Bears turn their comments off 💀💀💀💀💀💀 https://t.co/vewH96suSt — Colby Gresham (60-12-5) ➐ (@ColbyGresham22) April 6, 2023

I did a scouting report on Green last year. He’s a versatile edge-setter who plays with good effort. His contact balance & pad level need some work, but he shows solid hand usage & placement in pass-rush vs. OL with average arm length. High-quality backup with starter potential. https://t.co/KdavhIHt6p — Coach Mad Prophet (@MadProphet23) April 6, 2023

