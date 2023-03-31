Trending
Chicago Bears Fans React To Stunning Quarterback News

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears questioned a quarterback signing

The Chicago Bears made a few improvements to their roster in free agency. To use a poor baseball analogy right after the MLB Opening Day, the Bears spent March hitting singles instead of home runs. The Bears added another head-scratcher to their roster Thursday when the team signed veteran backup quarterback Nathan Peterman. Peterman was considered the quintessential quarterback for a tank job at the end of last season. Some Bears fans were curious why they’d sign Peterman again.

The Chicago Bears re-signed Nathan Peterman

Presumably, the Bears had lofty hopes in 2023, although chairman George McCaskey didn’t offer much hope for a playoff run this season at the League Annual Meeting. The Bears can still add vital pieces in the draft and free agency.

But, according to Adam Jahns with The Atheltic, head coach Matt Eberflus hinted free agents were biding their time before wanting to come to Chicago. Whether that’s because of the Bears’ roster outlook or last season’s record isn’t exactly clear. We just know money alone wasn’t the sole factor in free agency:

“A lot of times these guys want to see the landscape,” Eberflus said. “Sometimes it’s after the draft. They want to see the landscape of where teams are and what they look like. That’s certainly an option. Again, we’re always trying to add players all the way through, even up to training camp. We’re always going to do that.”

One player the Bears didn’t wait until after the draft to sign was Peterman, even though the Bears are looking at other backup options in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will have Nathan Peterman as a backup again.

Bears fans react to signing Peterman

Fans reacted to the news not long after the Bears kept Peterman. Most fans were surprised by the re-signing. Here are the best takes on Twitter after Peterman cemented season number two in Chicago.

 

 

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

