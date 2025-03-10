The Chicago Bears have mainly focused on upgrading their offensive line in the 2025 offseason. They have already traded for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, and it looks like they have added one of the top centers in the NFL to their starting offensive line.

Many sources, including ESPN have confirmed that the Bears are set to sign free agent center Drew Dalman on a 3-year, 42 million dollar contract. This is a major addition and a great upgrade to the offensive line. The 26 year old center was given a Pro Football Focus grade of 78.8, making him the fourth overall center in the NFL. He also had the fifth best run-blocking grade in 2024, with a grade of 79.8.

Chicago Bears fans are ecstatic about Drew Dalman

Bears GM Ryan Poles deserves a ton of credit for completely overhauling the interior offensive line. A massive improvement at both guard and center.

Many Bears fans have posted their excitement on X, over the Dalman news. Many fans and media analysts have also praised the Bears front office for the signing as well.

The Bears might have a good offensive line and I truly don't know how to exist in that reality. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 10, 2025

Mega-Upgrades at G-C-G for the Bears. What they've done is not easy, but congratulations to GM Ryan Poles. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 10, 2025

I CAN TWEET AGAIN WE GOT DREW DALMAN BANGGGGGGGGGGGpic.twitter.com/CzFlUySbh0 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 10, 2025

WE GOT DALMAN LETS GOOOO — Eric (@Eric_Root54) March 10, 2025

Huge. Way to attack the O-Line, Poles. Went from a disaster position group to what should be a strength. https://t.co/YJL1IJ8SYN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 10, 2025

Since PFF started grading players in 2006, the #Bears have had one top-five center in the league: Cody Whitehair in 2016. Drew Dalman has finished top-five in each of the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/UcXd9IdbSg — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 10, 2025

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has to be excited about having a long-term center in front of him, Dalman is going to be a massive boost to this team. Dalman excels on the run-block, but he is also still a very solid pass blocker as well.

It’s looking like the new Chicago Bears starting offensive line will consist of: Braxton Jones, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Darnell Wright. The three new additions to Chicago should help improve this football team and help head coach Ben Johnson create a successful offense.

Bears fans, meet Drew Dalman pic.twitter.com/GVOdsvFF7Q — Dave (@dave_bfr) March 10, 2025

Chicago Bears agree to terms with crucial pass rusher Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE