Chicago Bears Fans React To Roquan Smith Trade

Jordan Sigler
Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith is now a Baltimore Ravens linebacker

A franchise that had the famous linebacker compared to Roquan Smith this offseason is now getting the All-Pro player. Chicago Bears fans were talking themselves into eating an insane future contract to keep Smith. He was compared to Ray Lewis for having 300 tackles for loss and  30 tackles for loss in a two-year span. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round draft pick Monday afternoon.

It was reported that the Bears wanted two first-round picks for the two-time holdout linebacker amid a contract year without an agent representing him. Smith’s God-awful performance in Dallas didn’t help general manager Ryan Poles leverage. The stat packer was the second lowest-rated Bears defender by Pro Football Focus in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was rated 28.5 overall in the game for being about as bad in coverage as he was at stopping the run. And Roquan Smith gave up a touchdown on a missed tackle in the running game.

Poles made absolute magic out of this trade. Bears fans should be asking him to do David Montgomery next.

Bears fans react to the trade on Twitter

Bears fans didn’t seem too excited to lose one of the franchise’s best off-the-ball linebackers in franchise history.

 

 

 

Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

