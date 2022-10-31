Roquan Smith is now a Baltimore Ravens linebacker

A franchise that had the famous linebacker compared to Roquan Smith this offseason is now getting the All-Pro player. Chicago Bears fans were talking themselves into eating an insane future contract to keep Smith. He was compared to Ray Lewis for having 300 tackles for loss and 30 tackles for loss in a two-year span. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens for a second and fifth-round draft pick Monday afternoon.

After a frustrating summer of long-term contract negotiations, Chicago moves on with a 2nd rounder and a fifth-rounder coming back. Meanwhile, Baltimore acquires a defensive leader and star defender. https://t.co/Rfo70rlGUt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

It was reported that the Bears wanted two first-round picks for the two-time holdout linebacker amid a contract year without an agent representing him. Smith’s God-awful performance in Dallas didn’t help general manager Ryan Poles leverage. The stat packer was the second lowest-rated Bears defender by Pro Football Focus in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Smith was rated 28.5 overall in the game for being about as bad in coverage as he was at stopping the run. And Roquan Smith gave up a touchdown on a missed tackle in the running game.

Poles made absolute magic out of this trade. Bears fans should be asking him to do David Montgomery next.

Bears fans react to the trade on Twitter

Bears fans didn’t seem too excited to lose one of the franchise’s best off-the-ball linebackers in franchise history.

They rip our hearts out in a new way every year. https://t.co/wL7267DGiW — Just A Youth Coach (@Nockahoma) October 31, 2022

Paying a LB over $100M when you need WRs, OL, and DL is not the move. — Timmy Turner Toaster (@cassandra_trask) October 31, 2022

Terrible job Poles, why would you trade a young all pro type player? Our we not trying to build around our talent? Bears D just turned real sour #Chicago Bears #Loss #NFL #Football #RIP https://t.co/is6r4zhph4 — Aandyy3 (@Aandymann3) October 31, 2022

25 year old ascending talent just got traded for a late 2nd round pick. The rebuild just got tougher, not easier — Greenfield Burgess (@GreenfieldBurg1) October 31, 2022

I love Roquan, but THAT’S “very good” value — MrBoJangler (@MrBoJangler) October 31, 2022

Typical Chicago…Love to see @ChicagoBears trading away their best draft pick in years. Arguably one of the best Linebackers in the league. Can’t wait to see how this plays out. https://t.co/3d0V2DKZLA — Ryan Ganzer (@ryanganzer5) October 31, 2022

A second round pick for a player that is going to be a FA. I like it. https://t.co/I5ZQ4gFJcV — ZJ (@Zones2388) October 31, 2022

It’s positional value. If Bears are gonna pay $20M per they should do it for a OT, pass rusher, lock down CB or impact WR not an off the ball LB. 🐻⬇️ — EdD (@TheBigEDC) October 31, 2022

I'm good with it! — Craig Nettles (@crnett21) October 31, 2022

MAN WHAT THE FUCK IS RYAN POLES DOING??????????!!!!!! https://t.co/WuPMqaRjJF pic.twitter.com/ZoZBB3rGkr — The code is the leadership. (@SaLute_The_Bars) October 31, 2022

Roquan Smith is 25 years old. Quinn was more than understandable, but this one is not going to play well either in the locker room or among the fanbase. https://t.co/JEfDNBzNdG — Scott Vogelsberg (@scooterv13) October 31, 2022

it’s painful being a bears fan. 😐 https://t.co/9o6IjqpuF5 — Miguel Ramirez (@MiguelR_II) October 31, 2022

I wish Ryan Poles was not in their future, honestly https://t.co/ePdgSrNUnS — Coach T W Fleckles (@twfleckles) October 31, 2022

How can a player like Roquan NOT be part of your future? He’s 25 and awesome. Who is gonna be better? I’m gutted. — Chris Doughty (@dowt23) October 31, 2022

