Chicago Bears fans react on Twitter after taking cornerback Tyrique Stevenson in the second round, after a trade up

After trading up to pick 56 in the second round, the Chicago Bears have got great defensive back. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson from the University of Miami was the selection, and it was sort of a shocking one. After a fantastic pick yesterday, Poles is off to another speedy start.

However, out of all the mocks I read, I didn’t see Stevenson to Chicago once. And the fact that GM Ryan Poles traded up to get him, makes it obvious he saw something in the speedy corner. Chicago Bears fans are always quick to let others know how they feel, whether it’s good or bad.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter.

"Super, super, super aggressive. This guy will absolutely knock you out. This is a Chicago Bear. This is the kind of guy that Matt Eberflus is going to love."

– Louis Riddick on newest Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (Via @espn) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 29, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson Jaylon Johnson Kyler Gordon Jaquan Brisker Eddie Jackson it’s a NO FLY ZONE 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Y2EHZ8RlE1 — Lex 🎱 (@RipEnvious) April 29, 2023

Unreal. We're passing on Schmitz TWICE??? — CubsHawksBearsBulls (@CubHawkBearBull) April 29, 2023

Why didnt they take the northwestern DE — taxy ひ (@yungtaxevader) April 29, 2023

The bears made Devin Hester announce a gator and then traded back up to take a cane I'm dead — Eddy Crocker (@MoMoneyEd) April 29, 2023

Fun fact: the Bears hosted RT Darnell Wright, DT Gervon Dexter and CB Tyrique Stevenson on visits at Halas Hall all in the same week. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 29, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE