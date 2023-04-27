The Chicago Bears fans react to the trade with the Eagles to move back a spot

The Chicago Bears have traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving from nine to tenth overall and the fans are reacting to the news of getting another 4th round pick next season.

What a trade by the Bears. Ryan Poles does it again. Give me all the picks! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 28, 2023

As much as the Bears might have liked Carter, they clearly didn't love him. Going to be interesting with Philly having him and Jordan Davis who both have effort/conditioning questions — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) April 28, 2023

Only beta males cry, Jalen Carter, bust — Spready Roosevelt (@SprdyRoosevelt) April 28, 2023

Ryan Poles during this draft pic.twitter.com/ztLPrniJZX — Shane Adams (@ShaneParlayFF) April 28, 2023

WHY DOES EVERYONE HELP THE EAGLES EVERY DRAFT?! — David Turner (@DaveT1209) April 28, 2023

