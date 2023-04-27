Trending
Chicago Bears fans twitter reacts to their trade and first round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

chicago bears
The Chicago Bears fans react to the trade with the Eagles to move back a spot

The Chicago Bears have traded back with the Philadelphia Eagles, moving from nine to tenth overall and the fans are reacting to the news of getting another 4th round pick next season.

