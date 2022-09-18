Chicago Bears fans upset by no touchdown call at goal line

The Chicago Bears got the short end of a questionable call

The Chicago Bears were about the make the 4th quarter a little more interesting Sunday night. The Bears were driving down the field in an attempt to bring the Green Bay Packers’ 24-10 lead to within one score. On fourth-and-goal, quarterback Justin Fields took a shotgun run up the middle and appeared to cross the goal line. The officials marked Fields down short of the endzone.

That play looks like it ended in a touchdown to me.

Bears challenge, get punked by the officials, fans respond

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus challenged the play. Upon review, the officials ruled that the play would stand, and the Packers took over the ball. The game was pretty much over at that point.

Bears fans were upset by the decision. Replays on TV and pics on the internet appear to show FIelds with the football across the white end zone line. Fans quickly took to Twitter to vent their frustration at being robbed of the chance to come back against the Packers.

Not in Green Bay. They also don't get called for holding…or false starts…or 12 men on D. https://t.co/GvHcSZ3Y7W — Bryon (@BryonLear) September 19, 2022

This shit is so frustrating. YEAR AFTER YEAR AFTER YEAR https://t.co/U12UQ2O4qx — 🦋Trist▲n🦋 (@fucktristan) September 19, 2022

That’s a god damn td https://t.co/ucpLFY5rEN — Chase (@theReallanky) September 19, 2022

"We can't see the ball clearly breaking the plane" Clearly circles the ball BREAKING THE PLANE. https://t.co/DVvJCdtK95 — Sports/Whiskey/Smokes (@OsoBear70) September 19, 2022

