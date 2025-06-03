Chicago Bears offensive lineman among favorites to win new NFL award

During the Chicago Bears’ 2024 campaign, offensive line was arguably the team’s biggest weakness, as evident by their league-leading 68 sacks allowed. Chicago was aggressive during the offseason to ensure the same problem doesn’t occur in 2025.

Arguably their crown jewel addition was left guard Joe Thuney, who the Bears acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago has already signed Thuney to a two-year extension, showing how highly the franchise thinks of him. It’s hard to blame them, with the guard coming to Chicago having already won four Super Bowl titles.

But one accolade Thuney has never taken home is the Protector of the Year award. The 2025 season will be its inaugural campaign as the award will be given to the best offensive lineman in the league. While there is still plenty of time before Week 1, Thuney currently has the ninth-highest odds (+2000) to win the award, via BetOnline.ag.

#Bears guard Joe Thuney has the 9th-best odds to win the new Protector of the Year award at +2000, per @BetOnline_ag. Penei Sewell is the current favorite at +300. pic.twitter.com/R4eF5YTgOc — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) June 2, 2025

Protector of the Year Award

With the award just being introduces, it’s fair to wonder what the exact criteria for Protector of the Year will be. The winner will be lauded for more than just their work on their field though, as NFL executive vice president of of football operations Troy Vincent confirmed, via Nick Shook of NFL.com.

“”I’m going to give credit to Dion Dawkins from Buffalo,” NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday from the Spring League Meeting in Minnesota. “He was truly instrumental, him and Andrew Whitworth, of just making sure that we recognize the big fellas. LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O’Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields and Andrew Whitworth will be the panel.”

“They’ve come up with a criteria on skills, metrics, impact, leadership, durability and strength of the opponent. We’ll be tracking that quarterly with this group.”

Once the award was officially announced, both Dawkins and Andrew Whitworth took to social media to explain just how important its conception was.

History was made today. Something that starting with an Idea and a Conversation and Now the “Protector Of The Year” Award is Here and Here to Stay. Thank you to Everyone involved. Today WE made History #YouAlreadyShnow #ProtectorOfTheYear #history pic.twitter.com/qzYl7rY8xZ — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) May 21, 2025

“@NFL Protector of the Year Award” This award means everything to the big guys up front. The Protector of the Year isn’t just about stats—it’s about the mindset, grit, and leadership it takes to be the foundation of a football team. It’s time the men who lead, protect, and… — Andrew Whitworth (@AndrewWhitworth) May 21, 2025

Offensive linemen put their bodies on the line weekly. Yet, they don’t have highlight reels or are in consideration for MVP voting. By introducing the Protector of the Year Award, now even the casual fan will understand who the best linemen in the league are. Whoever wins the inaugural award in 2025 will forever be written in the NFL history books.

Why Chicago Bears’ Joe Thuney is strong contender

Thuney will be 33-years-old by the end of the 2025 season. However, the left guard hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. In fact, he was named an All-Pro for the first time in 2024. He ranked 12/136 guards with a 79.9 grade from Pro Football Focus. Thuney was truly dominant in the pass block game, where his 82 grade ranked fifth-best.

While the All-Pro nomination may have been his first, Thuney is on a streak of three-straight Pro Bowl appearances. Furthermore, he has only missed two games over his entire nine-year NFL career. The guard moved around the line with the Chiefs, proving both his versatility and toughness.

On the field, Thuney should have no problems contending if he keeps up this level of play. But if leadership is considered as well, his chances will only go up. Head coach Ben Johnson may have drawn plenty of hype to the franchise, but he is still a first year head coach. Quarterback Caleb Williams is entering his second year in the league. Having a player like Thuney around gives both strong support to lean on as they navigate the 17-game season.

Ultimately, Thuney’s main goal in his Bears debut is helping Chicago return to the top of the NFC North. But he certainly wouldn’t complain if he were to add some extra hardware to his trophy case.

Chicago Bears, Kevin Warren get embarrassed by Fire stadium news Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE