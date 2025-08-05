Chicago Bears release first depth chart of Ben Johnson era

Head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival to the Chicago Bears has brought an immense level of buzz to the Windy City. And now, the Bears have their first blueprint in place for what Johnson’s initial Chicago roster will look like, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Bears unofficial depth chart pic.twitter.com/2pypTVneak — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 5, 2025

Outside of some positions, Bears fans must take the first depth chart with a grain of salt. It’s unofficial after all. Following Chicago’s joint practices and preseason games, there will surely be changes as Johnson figures out how to put all the pieces together. Still, the Bears’ opening depth chart at least gives fans an idea of where Johnson’s head is at.

The head coach has made it clear how important he views joint practices to be, scheduling two in his debut season. Heading into their first preseason matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Bears’ first depth chart should provide some extra motivation to any player on the roster looking to make an impact.

At the same time, Johnson is emphasizing the unofficial aspect of their depth chart. He is hoping it breeds competition, but he wants his team to understand that there’s still a long way to go until Week 1, via the team’s Tuesday press conference.

“Training camp is about competition,” Johnson said. “We’re trying to earn the right for the 53, we’re trying to earn a role. Defensively we don’t know who will be up for certain packages going into Week 1. Offensively, there’s a lot of battles going on. The message to the players was don’t look too far into the depth chart, particularly at this point in training camp.”

Coach Johnson is speaking with the media https://t.co/6p18m4osPt — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 5, 2025

Chicago Bears depth chart reveals tight end twist

The first depth chart is sure to be analyzed fully until a new one is revealed. But on first glance, perhaps the most noticeable inclusion is that both Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland are listed as starters. Kmet holds the TE1 role over Loveland, but the rookie has his own starting job on the offense rather than being behind the veteran.

Johnson was known to run plenty of 12 personnel during his time with the Detroit Lions. Both Kmet and Loveland are sure to share to field quite often as Johnson introduces his offense in Chicago. The first depth chart draws more questions on exactly how they’ll be used, but clearly the Bears head coach has big plans in mind for both.

As the season draws closer, perhaps Johnson narrows down the field. He listed five starting defensive linemen which seems unfeasible, meaning eventually the depth chart will need to be crunched down. But even if/when that depth chart realignment comes for Kmet and Loveland, it won’t change much. Johnson is expecting both of them to be key offensive weapons for quarterback Caleb Williams and help re-define the Bears’ offense.

Chicago Bears had familiar yellow problem surface on Tuesday Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE