For all the rumors and buzz floating around the Chicago Bears, one thing remains true, they must address their offensive line. With nearly $80 million in cap space, the Bears can afford some of the top offensive lineman in free agency. And General Manager Ryan Poles plans to be aggressive with his cap space.

When fans and pundits talk about Chicago’s offensive line issues, they usually point to the middle. Matt Pryor, Coleman Shelton and Teven Jenkins are all set to be free agents. The Bears need to not only replace all three, but find strong options to protect quarterback Caleb Williams.

But the Bears aren’t against seeking outside line help as well. Darnell Wright has the right tackle spot locked up, but Braxton Jones is on the hot seat at left tackle. If the Bears do decide to upgrade their tackle spot in free agency, Scott Engel of NJ.com predicts the team to land longtime Baltimore Ravens stand out Ronnie Stanley.

“Baltimore might do its best to keep Stanley, but the Chiefs could come calling, too,” Engel wrote. “The Bears, however, have a lot of salary cap room and very much need an anchor for their protection of Caleb Williams.”

What Ronnie Stanley offers Chicago Bears

Stanley has been a member of the Ravens since he was selected in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, he has gone on to start 104 games for the team, including all 17 in 2024.

Stanley earned the second Pro Bowl nomination of his career for his 2024 performance. The left tackle earned a solid 71 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 39/141 tackles. Stanley excelled in the pass game, ranking 21/141 tackles with his 79.6 grade.

That’s exactly what the Bears need after watching Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times. Having someone like Stanley blocking for him would give the quarterback more time in the pocket and allow Chicago to execute a nuanced offense.

After earning an All-Pro nod all the way back in 2019, Stanley used the 2024 season to prove he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. His next mission could be blocking for Williams.

What happens to Braxton Jones

If the Bears were to sign Stanley, it would mean Jones is being removed from his left tackle spot. He is still making his way back from a season-ending ankle injury, with Poles noting the team is still waiting to see how he progresses. If that progression isn’t up to speed, or if the Stanley option truly comes to fruition, it could be an easier decision for Chicago.

However, Jones looked strong when he was on the field in 2024. Starting 12 games, Jones earned a 77.4 grade from PFF, ranking 20/141 tackles. His 80.8 blocking grade ranked 17/141 tackles. So even if Stanley joins the team, Jones is a valued member of Chicago’s offensive line when healthy.

To keep him involved, the Bears could move Stanley to guard or in a swing role. A straight position change may be difficult, especially when Jones has spent the majority of his career at tackle. A swing role wouldn’t guarantee any playing time, however, injuries are natural over the course of a 17-game season. Jones would be a strong fill-in should one of their tackles get hurt.

Ultimately though, it’ll come down to the price tag Ronnie Stanley commands. With the Chicago Bears having so many needs in the middle of their line, they may prioritize paying up for a guard. If Jones shows up to training camp healthy, their need for a left tackle is somewhat mitigated.

Still, the Bears will explore all of their options. The main goal for 2025, outside of acclimating Ben Johnson’s offense in Chicago, is giving Caleb Williams time to make plays. Stanley’s addition would at least make sure of that.

