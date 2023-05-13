Former Chicago Bears general manager Phil Emery has announced his retirement from the NFL

Phil Emery, the former Chicago Bears general manager who has served as the Atlanta Falcons’ top personnel officer since 2021, announced his resignation on Friday. In January 2012, the Bears hired Emery as general manager after he was a finalist alongside future Buccaneers GM Jason Licht.

After the NFL Draft, teams shake up their front offices because contracts typically run through the draft. The Bears went through this last year, with several long-term employees leaving immediately after the draft. However, Emery’s exit is a little different. For starters, he is a former Chicago Bears general manager. But also because Emery has been there before. Emery has 23 years of NFL experience, including stints as a scouting director in Atlanta (2004-08) and Kansas City (2009-11) before arriving as general manager in Chicago from 2012-14.

Phil Emery was best remembered for firing Lovie Smith following a 10-6 season and replacing him with Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman over future Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians. Emery was fired after Trestman’s second season.

Emery acquired receiver Brandon Marshall, signed quarterback Jay Cutler to a seven-year contract extension, and watched Brian Urlacher’s Hall of Fame career come to an end. In three seasons, Emery’s first-round draft picks were the disappointing Shea McClellin and two future Pro Bowl players: offensive lineman Kyle Long and cornerback Kyle Fuller.

