Former Chicago Bears coach’s obvious plan to defend Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are set to go against their former head coach in Week 3 after Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus gave up 37 points to the New York Giants and Russell Wilson on Sunday.
Cowboys fans are frustrated with Eberflus. The Bears have their own reasons to be agitated with new head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams after starting the season 0-2.
Matt Eberflus’ plan against the Chicago Bears
Sunday’s game between the Bears and Cowboys will be telling for both sides, as Eberflus has a chance to defend a quarterback he was in charge of developing in 2024. During an appearance on 670 The Score’s “Mully & Haugh Show” this week, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune explained what Eberflus’ plan would be against the 2024 No. 1 pick.
Biggs thinks Eberflus will try to force Williams to execute from the pocket.
“Just what does Matt Eberflus have up the sleeve?” Biggs said. “Remember, remember that comment was like halftime of the Panthers game? What does he have up his sleeve? I think that Matt Eberflus will try to keep Caleb Williams in the pocket. That’s what you want to accomplish with him right now.
“That’s what the Detroit Lions set out to do in that game last week after seeing him run the ball in that opener against the Vikings. Like, I think I mentioned you guys. I talked to Josh Metellus, the Viking safety, and he said he thought Caleb was faster than he was as a rookie.”
Caleb Williams needs to execute from the pocket
Williams played well against the Lions from the pocket, but the Bears were only able to score 21 points at Ford Field in Week 2. If Dallas can keep Williams and the Bears offense to 21 points, one would think Dak Prescott and the Cowboys should walk out of Soldier Field with a win.
The Cowboys pass-rush is weaker this season without Micah Parsons, but Dallas received a huge reinforcement by signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney this week. How the Bears offensive line holds up against the Cowboys front seven will be the story, because Chicago’s skilled guys should overmatch a bad Dallas secondary.
