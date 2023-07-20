Just days away from training camp, the Chicago Bears showing interest in a former Steelers CB

As we inch closer to training camp and eventually the regular season, NFL teams will begin filling out rosters accordingly. Lots of cuts, signings, and possible trades occur during this time period so it can be quite hectic at times.

Today, it was reported that the Chicago Bears are interested in bringing in free agent cornerback Arthur Maulet, who formerly played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maulet has been in the league since 2017, and has spent time with four different teams over that period.

The Chicago Bears are showing interest in signing free agent cornerback Arthur Maulet, per @JFowlerESPN. Maulet had 59 tackles and 2 sacks last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 20, 2023

Maulet, 30, is 5’10 cornerback who spends most of his time in the slot. His career took a leap during his tenure with Pittsburgh, as he appeared in every single game for the organization the last 2 seasons, including multiple starts. Plenty of Steeler fans were a tad surprised when he was released this off-season. He’s intercepted three passes during his short career, including one last year, and also racked up two sacks.

If the Chicago Bears do sign Maulet to a deal, it’ll likely be a camp deal to prove if he still can provide that veteran play in the secondary. He’ll be competing with a loaded and new secondary room, making it harder for some of the corners already on the team to make the roster.

