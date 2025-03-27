As the Chicago Bears plan their 2025 NFL Draft strategy, the same names keep appearing in mock drafts. Will Campbell or Armand Membou on the offensive line, a litany of defensive linemen headlined by Mason Graham, tight end Tyler Warren. Perhaps there has been more Ashton Jeanty buzz than all of those players combined.

Usually when there is that much smoke, there is fire. But the NFL Draft is unpredictable, and the No. 10 selection is a precarious position in terms of guaranteeing the franchise elite talent. General Manager Ryan Poles has proven he is willing to take chances too. Right tackle Darnell Wright wasn’t a top 10 pick on many analyst’s boards. And yet, the Bears took him at No. 10 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If any of the players listed are available, it may be difficult for Chicago to pass up on. However, the Bears must consider the entire 2025 class. In the weeks leading up to the draft, Adam Jahns of The Athletic suggested offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Walter Nolen and cornerback Will Johnson as four players, ‘we need to talk more about.’

“Two years ago, Wright was considered a late first-round pick. The Bears, though, viewed him as a better prospect than that,” Jahns wrote. “It’s an example of how outside evaluations can be very different from those working inside an NFL building. The later you get in the draft, the more variance there will be on players.”

Kelvin Banks leads offense

After the combine, Campbell and Membou have been the offensive linemen most connected to the Bears. Campbell has been criticized for his arm length, however, he is arguably the most NFL ready offensive linemen in the class. The opposite is true for Membou. He is an athletic freak who dominated the combine. But it may take some time for him to get truly acclimated to the NFL level.

The Bears can choose door number three and submit Banks’ name on their first-round draft card. He was named Texas’ starting left tackle entering his freshman campaign and went on to appear in 42 games for the Longhorns. Banks ended his tenure with a stuffed trophy case, earning the Outland, Lombardi and Jacobs Blocking Trophy while being named a Unanimous All-American.

“If Poles was willing to overlook Wright’s arm length, would he do the same for Banks (6-foot-5, 315 pounds, 33 1/2-inch arm length) at left tackle? Banks was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC selection. He also won the Lombardi Award as the best lineman in college football,” Jahns wrote.

Current left tackle Braxton Jones is entering his contract season. His 2024 season was cut short due to a fractured ankle, as injuries have hampered him recently. While he still has the starting job entering the campaign, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Bears brought in competition and potentially Jones’ replacement.

Banks would give Chicago a strong building block to work with on their offensive line. With Wright on the other side, the Bears would then have their Caleb Williams bookends in place for the foreseeable future.

Chicago Bears have slew of defensive targets

After hiring Dennis Allen as their new defensive coordinator, the Bears went out and signed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. But after finishing their 2024 campaign ranked 27th in total defense, allowing 354.3 yards per game, Chicago knows they could use a bit more firepower.

Johnson is considered arguably the best cornerback in the 2025 class. Over his 32 games with Michigan, the cornerback made 68 tackles, 10 passes defended and nine interceptions. Johnson won a national championship with the Wolverines in 2023 and ended his Michigan tenure as a Second-team All-American.

“Johnson needs to be included as the second-best cornerback in this class behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter,” Jahns wrote. “Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen both attended Michigan’s pro day. If they haven’t already, Johnson and Allen will have to review Tyrique Stevenson’s tumultuous second season with Poles and decide what’s best at that position.”

Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon are locked into their roles in the secondary. But Tyrique Stevenson is on a bit on shaky ground. He is still expected to begin 2025 as the starter, but Johnson would give the Bears a dangerous duo with Johnson on the outside.

Gervon Dexter is a growing player and Jarrett will help clog some holes in the middle. But it’s no secret Chicago could use some extra pressure from their defensive front.

Harmon spent three years at Michigan State and one at Oregon, appearing in 42 games total. The defensive tackle made 65 tackles, 18 of them coming for a loss, and 8.5 sacks. Five of those sacks came in Harmon’s lone season with the Ducks, as he was named Second-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

Nolen spent two years at Texas A&M and one at Ole Miss, appearing in 35 games. He racked up 114 tackles, 26 coming for a loss and 11.5 sacks. After putting up four sacks in 2023, Nolen followed it up with 6.5 in his final college season. He earned Consensus All-American honors to end his college campaign.

The Bears are looking for playmakers all over their defensive line. Both Harmon and Nolen pack a mighty punch.

“The Bears have Jarrett and Gervon Dexter on the roster, but as Poles also said this month, you can never have enough pass rushers,” Jahns wrote. “Harmon (6-foot 4 1/2, 313 pounds) and Nolen (6-foot-4, 296) would both be interior disruptors.”

