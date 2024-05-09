The Chicago Bears begin their two-day rookie minicamp at Halas Hall this Friday.

The next step in the NFL offseason begins on Friday at Halas Hall, when the Chicago Bears have their rookie minicamp, which will go through Saturday. There will be two practice sessions at Halas Hall, providing us our first glimpse at the rookie class.

The roster, will include both drafted and undrafted players, as the coaches go through workouts over the next two days. It’s an opportunity for coaches and reporters to watch the Bears’ 2024 rookie class on the field for the first time, despite the fact that it’s not a full OTA or minicamp practice. That class is highlighted by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze, whom the Bears hope to team together in the future.

Here’s the full minicamp roster:

The Bears have set their roster for rookie minicamp, which begins tomorrow at Halas Hall. pic.twitter.com/QGaYKJv4Lv — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) May 9, 2024

The three veterans at tryouts at the Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

This weekend at rookie minicamp, the Bears will host experienced tryouts for receiver Freddie Swain, tight end Tommy Sweeney, and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

The 29-year-old Parry Nickerson has participated in five NFL seasons with five different teams. Tommy Sweeney, 28, has 18 catches and a touchdown in 24 career games after being selected by the Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 37 games with three different teams, 25-year-old Freddie Swain—who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft—has 42 receptions and six touchdowns.

The Chicago Bears are coming off a historic draft class in the 2024 NFL Draft late last month, and the Bears will most likely make a few roster moves following minicamp, so stay tuned this weekend for the latest.

