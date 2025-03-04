Chicago Bears 2025 NFL free agency profile: Malcolm Koonce

The Chicago Bears front office has their work cut out for them in landing big name talent this offseason, but it will be important for them to upgrade the overall depth of the team as well. This edge rushing class in free agency has plenty of avenues that Chicago can explore to not only grab the other key guy to lineup opposite of Montez Sweat, but to potentially add a number three rotational edge as well.

New defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will bring a different look schematically than what Bears fans have seen in the past. Allen’s 4-3 system relies on getting consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks early and often. The Bears have struggled mightily in the pressure department over the last two seasons, so a change there is necessary.

The only way Allen’s scheme will work is if Ryan Poles and his group go to work in free agency and the draft. By adding a new starting edge and depth behind them, things will be on the upswing for the Bears defensive outlook. When it comes to adding depth, a former Las Vegas Raider on the open market could fit the mold for 2025.

Why the Chicago Bears should try to sign Malcolm Koonce

Malcolm Koonce was a third round pick of the Raiders in the 2021 draft out of Buffalo. He only saw five games in his rookie season, but then logged 17 in each of his next two campaigns. Koonce missed all of 2024 with a knee injury that he sustained just a few days before the team’s season opener.

Koonce put himself on the map in 2023, posting his single season high in every statistical category. He had 43 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles for a Las Vegas squad that struggled to stay afloat for most of the year.

Depending on Koonce’s market, he could either serve as a depth piece on a line or as a starter. If he has a tough time garnering interest in the open market, a short term prove-it type of contract with a team like Chicago would be a perfect fit. The Bears shouldn’t give Koonce starter money based on his injury from last year, but he will be fully healed from it by camp so that’s worth keeping in mind.

Why Malcolm Koonce might not make sense for the Chicago Bears

If Koonce’s asking price is anything close to what Sportrac is estimating, the Bears should avoid him at all costs. The current projection sits at a two-year contract worth $20 million annually, which is something Chicago wouldn’t come close to offering.

If the Bears want to spend near the $20 per season total at edge next week, they’d be better off pursuing guys like Khalil Mack or Josh Sweat. Even from a rotational standpoint, a free agent of Marcus Davenport’s caliber might be an easier get for Chicago.

Davenport played under Allen in New Orleans so he knows his system well, and taking a flier on him would be much cheaper than Koonce. Sportrac has Davenport’s estimated yearly salary at $2.2 million for a one-year deal at the moment, which would be perfect if the Bears can bring in a big name opposite of Sweat for the price that Koonce might be asking for.

