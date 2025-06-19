Underrated Chicago Bears free agent deemed top NFL luxury player

The Chicago Bears have built out a fearsome wide receiver room with a terrifying trio of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden. However, they aren’t the only Bears receivers generating buzz heading into training camp.

Chicago signed veteran pass catcher Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract during the offseason. He was added before the team drafted Burden, changing the Bears’ wide receiver plans slightly. Still, Zaccheaus should have a firm role in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense.

He may not catch as many passes as he did in 2024, but Zaccheaus offers much more on the gridiron. In fact, Bill Barnwell of ESPN thinks the veteran is the best fourth receiver in the entire NFL.

“Zaccheaus is undersized at 5-foot-8, 193 pounds, but he has still carved out a role in the NFL by being an aggressive, willing blocker,” Barnwell wrote. “He was effective as both a blocker and receiver on the tunnel and bubble screens the Commanders ran last season; he was also capable of finding holes in coverage out of the slot.”

“He averaged a respectable 1.9 yards per route run last season, just ahead of DK Metcalf (Seahawks) and Jordan Addison (Vikings). And while Zaccheaus is never going to command their sort of target share, the 27-year-old is one of the league’s most effective wideouts without the ball in his hands,” he continued. “He even ran through tackles in the Eagles’ secondary for a critical score in the fourth quarter of a December win over the eventual Super Bowl champs.”

What Olamide Zaccheaus offers Chicago Bears

With the three names ahead of him, Zaccheaus may be asked to block more or work as a decoy on screen plays. However, if Johnson’s offense is as explosive as expected, there will be opportunities for Zaccheaus to catch the ball. He’s proven he can shine when given the opportunity throughout his six-year NFL career.

The 2024 season saw Zaccheaus appear in all 17 games with the Washington Commanders, starting six. He made a career-high 45 receptions for 506 yards and three touchdowns. Zaccheaus’ 64 targets were a new career high, showing that ex-quarterback Daniels had full confidence in him.

Johnson is still trying to build the foundation of his passing attack, centered around Williams. Players like Rome Odunze and Luther Burden maximize the ceiling to new heights. But receivers like Zaccheaus, and DJ Moore, offer a solid floor as well. Zaccheaus won’t get the headlines, but he’ll be a valuable option for Williams and company.

The Bears didn’t expect to be landing Burden in the second-round. But Johnson won’t turn down having trusted pass catching from his first through fourth options.

Ben Johnson’s passing attack

The Lions finished their 2024 campaign ranked second in passing, averaging 409.5 yards per game. It’ll be up to Williams to help the Bears fly up the rankings. But Johnson proved he was able to get numerous receiving targets involved in Detroit.

During his final campaign, both Amon-Ra St. Brown (1,263) and Jameson Williams (1,001) broke 1,000 yards, scoring 12 and seven touchdowns respectfully. Sam LaPorta matched Williams’ seven scored, adding 726 yards. Overall, five players had at least 300 receiving yards and three scoring touchdowns.

Moore will occupy the WR1 role will Odunze will start opposite of him. Burden will man the slot. But Zaccheaus, as well as tight ends Cole Kmet and Cole Kmet will be involved as well. It’s a tricky puzzle to put all the pieces together, but opposing defenses will have a tough time stopping the Bears’ offense as well.

All eyes will be on Johnson and Williams when the Bears take the field. While he isn’t the first pass catcher you’ll think of in Chicago, don’t be shocked to see Zaccheaus come up with a number of crucial plays throughout the season.

