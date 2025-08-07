Chicago Bears insider names underrated free agent as biggest training camp surprise

With Ben Johnson taking over as head coach, all eyes has been on the Chicago Bears’ offense throughout training camp. For the most part, fans have seen notable names like Caleb Williams, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze receive the most hype. However, Chicago’s clear starters aren’t the only ones making an impact.

In free agency, the Bears signed veteran receiver Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year contract. Between Moore, Odunze and rookie Luther Burden, Zaccheaus won’t be drawing headlines weekly. Still, he has caught the attention of many throughout training camp.

The veteran was listed as the third wide receiver on Chicago’s first unofficial depth chart. Furthermore, when Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has watched Zaccheaus play, all he has seen is a trusted veteran poised to make an impact in Johnson’s first season.

“I don’t know if Olamide Zaccheaus qualifies as a big surprise, but seeing the wide receiver consistently make plays throughout camp to this point has been impressive,” Biggs wrote. “He has been a complementary guy in the passing game in Washington, Philadelphia and Atlanta, and that’s the role he figures to have here. That said, he has averaged 13.4 yards per catch in his career. He could prove to be a sneaky good addition to the offense.”

What Olamide Zaccheaus offers Chicago Bears

For most of his career, Zaccheaus has risen no higher than third on his team’s wide receiver depth chart. However, it’s a role he has both accepted and excelled in over his six-year NFL career. Overall, Zaccheaus has caught 149 passes for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns.

His most recently campaign with the Washington Commanders was arguably the best of his career thus far. Zaccheaus set new career-highs in receptions (45) and yardage (506) while tying his career-best of three touchdown grabs.

In Chicago, Zaccheaus will be to fill in any gaps on the field. By the end of the season, Luther Burden will be the primary slot receiver if everything goes to plan. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are locked in on the outside. If opposing defenses are paying too much attention to those receivers, Zaccheaus will find himself open in space.

When you think of a playmaker, you think of big plays and massive gains. But for Zaccheaus to be a playmaker, he just needs to move the chains and do his job when called upon. Thus far with the Bears, Zaccheaus has done exactly that.

