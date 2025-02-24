A week from today, the NFL Scouting Combine will commence, and the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft will showcase themselves to all 32 organizations. Many players will improve their draft stock, and some will plummet, as it’s all part of the game.

I tend to not overlook combine results, as there’s much more to the game of football than 40-yard dash times and bench press reps.

However, a lot can be taken from those results when it comes down to making a tough selection. NFL Draft boards are full of hundreds of prospects, but each team only ends up with 5-8 of them, if they’re lucky. These decisions aren’t easy. And they especially won’t be for the Chicago Bears in a few weeks when they try to continue building this roster into a contender.

As the NFL Scouting Combine nears, which prospects will the Chicago Bears be paying close attention to?

It’s no secret that Bears GM Ryan Poles and new head coach Ben Johnson will look to improve their offensive line, which was one of the worst units in football last season and has been over the past few seasons. With Johnson coming from Detroit, a team that prided themselves on running the football and protecting Jared Goff, Bears fans are hoping he will do the same thing in Chicago.

The Bears’ defense has been the more solid of the two units, but improvements still need to be made. They struggle to rush the passer, the secondary is questionable at times, and the run support up front could use some more muscle. In my last mock draft, I addressed almost all of these needs.

At this point, the Bears hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, you can take a look at the ones we’ll be picking for below. They hold no pick in the fourth, two in the second, and two in the seventh.

No. 10 overall (first round)

No. 39 overall (via Carolina) (second round)

No. 41 overall (second round)

No. 72 overall (third round)

No. 149 overall (projected) (fifth round)

The 5-7 round selections will be announced at a later time. For this mock draft, there will be no trades, and it will be conducted using the NFL Mock Draft Simulator linked here. Let’s dive right into it.

