Chicago Bears get great news on Friday’s injury report

Chicago Bears injury report Friday looks good

The Chicago Bears had several starters on their Week 9 injury report Wednesday. Defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Eddie Jackson were limited in practice earlier this week. Offensive lineman Larry Borom was out Wednesday, still battling a concussion. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was battling a back injury that had him limited at Practice on Wednesday.

According to the injury report released by the Bears Friday, all four of those players were full participants in Friday’s practice and do not have a designation for the game. Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter was added to the list on Friday and is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Borom’s return is great news for the offensive line, who were missing several starters last week against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s possible the Chicago Bears could have Cody Whitehair back for the Dolphins game. An upgraded offensive line could help quarterback Justin Fields have more time to hit his new wide receiver, Chase Claypool.

The secondary needs Gordon and Jackson to be healthy this week as they take on one of the best wide receiver corps in the league. The Dolphins head to Chicago in Week 9 with the NFL’s third-highest passing yard average at 292.5 yards per game.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE