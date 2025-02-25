As the Chicago Bears craft their 2025 roster, the team decided to release a pair of veterans in tight end Gerald Everett and defensive end DeMarcus Walker. On Tuesday, General Manager Ryan Poles explained exactly why he made the decision.

Releasing both saved the Bears nearly $11 million in cap space, further helping their free agency pursuits. The Bears have the fourth-most cap space for 2025 with $79.8 million, per Over The Cap.

Why the Chicago Bears released two veterans on Friday

However, Poles wanted to make sure Walker and Everett both had an opportunity to land on their feet, via Sean Hammond of Bears Insider.

“Ryan Poles said scheme and fit were part of the conversation when they decided to release DE DeMarcus Walker and TE Gerald Everett,” Hammond wrote. “He also wanted to give them a chance to become free agents immediately, rather than drag it out.”

Ryan Poles said scheme and fit were part of the conversation when they decided to release DE DeMarcus Walker and TE Gerald Everett. He also wanted to give them a chance to become free agents immediately, rather than drag it out. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) February 25, 2025

Ultimately, both player’s tenures were short-lived in Chicago. But as the Bears try to take it up a notch, Poles wanted to make clear upgrades at tight end and pass rusher.

Gerald Everett, DeMarcus Walker’s time with the Bears

The 2024 campaign marked Everett’s lone season with the Bears. He was a product of former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s system and was expected to make an impact. However, the signing was a failure upon launch.

While the tight end appeared in all 17 games, starting four, Everett caught just eight passes for 36 yards. By releasing him, the Bears saved nearly $6 million in cap space. Based on his 2024 production, that seemed like a no-brainer for a Chicago team set to change offenses.

Walker just finished his second year with the Bears, putting up nearly identical stats in both seasons. Over 34 games total, the defensive end put up 77 tackles with 32 quarterback hits and seven sacks.

Walker actually finished fourth in sacks on the Bears in 2024. However, the mark in which he did so isn’t something Chicago is necessarily proud of. They’re looking to pack a much bigger punch in their pass rush. Furthermore, new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will be looking for players who fit his scheme more directly.

Both being veteran players, they’re likely to earn an opportunity elsewhere in the NFL. However, Poles decided their time with the Bears had come to a close.

Bears cap space savings

With Walker’s release freeing up another $5 million, the Chicago Bears now have nearly $80 million in cap space. Holding the fourth-most cap space in the league, the Bears will seemingly try to sign some of the best players on the market.

Offensive and defensive line, as well as running back, and potentially wide receiver – if Keenan Allen leaves in free agency – are all obvious needs. But with Everett and Walker now gone, it’s clear the Bears will try to improve at both tight end and defensive end.

The free agent tight end market isn’t the most salivating for the Bears. However, they will be able to take their pick on who they believe would be the best addition. Adding a prolific running mate next to starter Cole Kmet will only make Chicago scarier on offense.

The Bears finished their 2024 campaign ranked in the middle of the pack with 40 sacks in 2024. Montez Sweat led the way with 5.5. Sweat will undoubtedly lead Chicago’s defensive front in 2025 – barring a major trade. But getting him a fellow sack artist will force opposing offensive lines to disperse their focus. Then, Sweat would have an easier pathway to the quarterback.

Now, actually achieving that will be much more difficult than speculating on the situation. However, following their release of Gerald Everett and DeMarcus Walker, the Bears certainly have the cap space to properly replace them.

“A lot of production” Chicago Bears tight ends could be vital in Ben Johnson’s offense Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE