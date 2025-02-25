As the Chicago Bears scour the free agent market, Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith is one of the players most often linked to the team. However, General Manager Ryan Poles is keeping any of Chicago’s plans regarding Smith close to the vest.

Poles was asked about Smith’s upcoming free agency process at his Tuesday press conference. The GM decided to shy away from answering the question directly, instead speaking of their time together on the Chiefs, via CHGO.

“I’m not going to get into players that aren’t on our roster right now, but I was proud of that draft process.”

Bears GM Ryan Poles on being part of the group that drafted Trey Smith in Kansas City: “I’m not going to get into players that aren’t on our roster right now, but I was proud to be part of that draft process.” — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 25, 2025

If things shake out the way the Bears hope, Smith and Poles can be reunited in free agency. However, Chicago certainly won’t be the only team looking to acquire his services. Poles is letting Smith’s free agency play out behind closer doors, hoping to make all the moves necessary to secure a signature. Still, he won’t reveal any secrets until free agency is officially underway.

Ryan Poles, Trey Smith’s time together on Chiefs

Smith was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While his pick came late, the guard was immediately named a starter once he joined the team. At the same time, Poles was working in Kansas City’s front office as as the executive director of player personnel.

Finding a late round steal like Smith takes time, but Poles certainly had a hand in the selection. Since joining the Chiefs in 2021, Poles has watched the guard become a Pro Bowler and a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The general manager knew Smith had game back then, and he only knows moreso now. With the amount of cap space the Bears have, money shouldn’t be an issues; barring a record-breaking offer. Perhaps Poles’ personal connect to Smith could be the final piece in the puzzle of getting him to Chicago.

Trey Smith helps Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams immediately

Ben Johnson’s offense with the Detroit was known for its glitz and glamor. But as he joins Chicago, Johnson must first build the foundation of his offense.

Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times as a rookie, 16 more times than any other quarterback in the NFL. The Bears can add all the running backs and pass catchers they want, but if Williams can’t stay upright in the pocket, it’s a moot point.

Smith’s free agency in particular lines up with the Bears’ needs in particular. Their three starting interior lineman from 2024 – Matt Pryor, Coleman Shelton and Teven Jenkins are all free agents. While Smith would’ve started over either guard on the roster, now he can fit into the offensive line comfortably.

His 2024 season showed exactly why the Bears and other teams are pursuing him so heavily. Smith earned his first Pro Bowl nomination in his most recent season in dominating fashion. He ranked 14/135 guards with a 78.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Smith’s 80.8 grade ranked 10/135 guards.

Throughout the entire free agency process, Chicago Bears fans will have their eyes on Trey Smith’s ultimate decision. So will Ryan Poles, even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

Chicago Bears set formal meeting with Heisman runner-up at combine: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE