Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon is entering the final season of his four-year rookie contract. As General Manager Ryan Poles thinks about the Bears’ future, he knows exactly where he stands on retaining Gordon.

While he is yet to play a full season, Gordon has appeared in 42 games with the Bears. He played in a career-high 15 games in 2024, although he failed to record an interception. Gordon did earn a solid 76 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 20/233 defensive backs.

Overall, Poles believes Gordon is still a strong fit in Chicago’s defense. As he inches closer to free agency, the GM is hoping to ink Gordon to a long-term extension rather than see him walk away, via Marquee Sports Network.

“It’s always a priority to re-sign your own,” Poles said. “Kyler has done a really good job over the past three years, making plays and impacting the game. I really think he is going to continue to elevate his game to the next level. Especially with Dennis [Allen] and his scheme.”

“Anytime we have the opportunity to do that, especially when it makes sense from both sides, we’ll be in that mix,” Poles continued. “That’s part of the combine as well. It’s about the players that are here. But also spending time with reps of guys that are on your roster. Having those discussions to see if it makes sense or not.”

Kyler Gordon’s journey with Chicago Bears

Gordon was initially drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the year Poles was running the show. He made an immediate impact, starting 14 games as a rookie. Gordon racked up 71 tackles, six passes defended and a still career-high two interceptions.

His sophomore season started off on the wrong foot as Gordon broke his hand in Week 1. He still managed to make his return and appear in 13 games, starting seven of them. He matched his career-best six pass break ups while notching 61 tackles and two picks.

While he recorded no interceptions in 2024, his 75 tackles were a new career-high. He also recovered a career-high three fumbles. While he needs to improve his pass rush abilities, Gordon has shown enough in coverage to continue being a focal point of the secondary.

It’ll come down to what Kyler Gordon’s eventual contract demands are. Poles are the Bears want to keep him, but they’re planning on going on a free agency spending spree in 2025. Maybe that includes a Gordon extension. Regardless, the Bears at least want Gordon to continue playing at a level in which a contract extension is warranted.

State of Bears secondary

Gordon spent the majority of 2024 playing a versatile role as the nickel back. To the outside of him were Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson.

Johnson is the unquestioned leader of Chicago’s secondary, recently earning a $76 million contract extension. He’s coming off of a 2024 campaign that saw him earn his second-straight Pro Bowl nomination by making 53 tackles, eight pass break ups and two interceptions.

Stevenson may be most remembered for his Hail Mary gaffe against the Washington Commanders. However, he put up a 78 tackles, 12 passes defended and an interception. He’s still a young cornerback and continuing to develop. The Bears will be counting on him to take another leap forward in 2025.

Kevin Byard has the opposite problem, where he is nearing age 32. He still put up solid numbers in 2024, 130 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. But the Bears may begin looking for his replacement.

And while Jaquan Brisker has looked good when healthy, that hasn’t been often in his short NFL career. He appeared in just five games in 2024, due to a concussion. He is a building block in the secondary, but the Bears just need him to be on the field more often.

Chicago is sure to make changes to their secondary form now until Week 1. But Ryan Poles is confident Kyler Gordon will be sporting Bears across his chest then, and for the foreseeable future.

