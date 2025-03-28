The Chicago Bears didn’t wait long to sign defensive tackle Grady Jarrett after his release from the Atlanta Falcons. Chicago wanted some extra power in the middle of their defensive line, and found it in the form of the 10-year veteran.

Jarrett’s signing didn’t come with all roses. Some analysts questioned the Bears’ willingness to give the defensive tackle a $43.5 million contract. But even as he prepares to enter his age-32 season, Jarrett is committed to proving the detractors wrong and helping get the Bears back on track.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Duron Harmon has all the confidence in the world that Jarrett is a strong fit in Chicago. Harmon explained exactly what Jarrett gives the Bears and what makes him such a strong player on Chicago Sports Network.

“The one thing I just loved about Grady Jarrett from when I got there [Atlanta] he was just very consistent,” Harmon said. “He was always the first person in and the last person to leave. He’s a tremendous leader, he was a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award each and every year, not only does he take care of business off the field, but on the field as well.”

“He shows up each and every day, he makes sure his effort is always at a high level,” Harmon continued.

“They [Bears] got somebody who will go great with Andrew Billings and it should be a really good defensive front that they have, which should put them in position to win the division.”

Grady Jarrett has become a fan favorite before he's stepped on the field in Chicago. @dharm32, who played with Jarrett in Atlanta, gives a teammate's perspective of what he brings to the locker room:#BigPFBShow pic.twitter.com/bflPX47nQU — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) March 18, 2025

Grady Jarrett’s Atlanta Falcons stint

Harmon played for the Falcons for one season in 2021. By then, Jarrett had already been voted to the Pro Bowl twice. While it was only one season, Harmon had an opportunity to see how the defensive tackle operates. And he came away impressed.

Jarrett was originally selected by the Falcons in the fifth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft. By 2016, he was already a starter for Atlanta. Jarrett went on to appear in 152 total games for Atlanta, starting 137 of them. The defensive tackle made 496 tackles, 126 quarterback hits and 36.5 sacks.

While he managed to start all 17 games, Jarrett was still making his return from an ACL tear he suffered in 2023. Because of that his numbers were down. He earned a paltry 62.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 71/219 defensive tackles.

But the fact the Bears moved as quickly as they did on Jarrett speaks to how highly they think of him. One down year isn’t going to dismantle how the league views the defensive tackle. Now in Chicago, the Bears are hoping Jarrett is a force up the middle.

What Grady Jarrett offers Chicago Bears

Prior to signing Jarrett, the Bears landed defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on a three-year, $48 million contract. He’s joined on the edge by Montez Sweat, who is the unquestioned leader of Chicago’s defensive line. Playing in the middle, Jarrett will be tasked with slowing opposing team’s run games and helping Odeyingbo and Sweat get to the quarterback.

Sweat did lead the Bears in sacks in 2024. However, that meant just 5.5. With Chicago unable to bring much pressure up front, teams were able to focus on Sweat. With Jarrett now in the fray, the middle of the offensive line will be occupied. And coupled with Odeyingbo coming off the other side, the Bears should have a much more cohesive pass rush.

But the in run game, Chicago ranked 28th overall in run defense, allowing 136.3 yards per game. The Bears need Jarrett to stop opposing rushers from getting down hill. He must be a brick wall in the middle and help set the town for how Chicago defends the run.

Alongside all of his work on the field, Jarrett will be a trusted leader for the Bears. He’ll be playing next to a rising star in Gervon Dexter. As Dexter continues to develop, learning from Jarrett should add an extra boost to his development.

But as Harmon mentioned, Jarrett is a multiple-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He leads by example and is always showing strong character. As the Bears create their new foundation under head coach Ben Johnson, having a player and person of that caliber will be crucial.

Ultimately, Jarrett will need to prove the doubters wrong. There will be plenty more as he enters Year 11. But both Jarrett, and the Bears are confident that their union will only lead to success in the Windy City.

