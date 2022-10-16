Struggles during the 2nd quarter offer a window into the woes of the Chicago Bears for this season

After six games, the Chicago Bears find themselves saddled with a losing record at 2-4, even though each of the past three contests was a winnable game.

There’s plenty of debate about the reasons for the Bears’ current struggles. However, one odd factor in this slump is the team’s futility once the second quarter gets underway.

Moving from one side of the field to the other shouldn’t bring with it a burdensome struggle. Yet, once the second quarter comes around, the Chicago Bears go into hibernation on both sides of the ball.

Numbers Don’t Lie for Chicago Bears



The clearest evidence of this issue can be seen by the fact that the Bears have been outscored 59-13 in the second quarter in their first six games. In half of those contests, they haven’t been able to muster any type of score.

It would be easy to point the finger in the direction of the Bears’ offense, especially given more clear-cut numbers. In their 101 plays from scrimmage during the second quarter thus far, the Bears are averaging just 3.81 yards per play.

However, opponents are averaging 6.20 yards on each play, which means that the Bears’ defense has also had lapses that have put the team in a hole. The contrast in yardage helps explain at least part of the issue involved but not all of the problem.

During the Bears’ first two games of 2022, their yards-per-play average was even lower as they gained just 40 total yards on 25 plays during that fateful second period.

Some how, some way the Chicago Bears won, 19 to 10 over San Francisco in Chicago, today, in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season. In head coach Matt Eberflus first game Chicago, at one point, had only 26 total yards after 20 plays in the second quarter. — William Cotter (@pointer94) September 11, 2022

That number has since improved but missed opportunities have short-circuited any chance to make an impact on the scoreboard.

For example, a 12-play drive covering 50 yards against the Houston Texans netted only a field goal. The following week, a fumble stopped one drive that had gained 53 yards, while recovery of a fumble in Giants’ territory resulted in a field goal.

Thursday night’s debacle against the Washington Commanders put added emphasis on this struggle when Khalil Herbert’s 64-yard scamper put the ball at the Washington six-yard line. Not long after, a goal-line stand resulted in the Bears once again watching a scoring chance disappear.

This goal line stand means there still has not been a touchdown scored on Thursday night football in the month of October. #Bears #Commanders #NoTouchdownOctober pic.twitter.com/kagN4VNLmY — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 14, 2022

Looking at the scoring in other quarters finds that the Bears have outscored their opponents in the third quarter, 36-12. That suggests that they’re able to make effective adjustments on both sides of the ball.

Finding a way to quickly adapt at the end of the opening quarter might be a project for the Bears to consider, given that they have over 10 days to figure something out. Whatever playoff visions Matt Eberflus and his Chicago Bears staff might have right now continue to slip away while this problem remains.

