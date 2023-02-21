Chicago Bears Have Best Odds To Land Top Free Agent In 2023

The Chicago Bears need help

The Chicago Bears are drafting number one overall in 2023 for a reason. They tanked on purpose. Their roster was devoid of talent at nearly every unit. The Bears will have the power to change at least some of the talent disparity next season. They are now considered to have the best odds to land a top free agent.

The Bears will walk into the free-agency period with the most cap space in the NFL by nearly double what the next team, the Atlanta Falcons, will have for next season. The Bears must prioritize the offensive line, defensive line, and skilled positions on offense during the draft and free agency. But for most of the offseason, it has seemed like the free agent options would be thinning out.

But things changed in Saquon Barkley’s situation. According to Sports Betting AG, the Bears have the best odds at +400 to land New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley:

The Giants were thought to be planning on extending quarterback Daniel Jones to a long-term extension and then using the franchise tag on Barkley. But over the weekend, reports came out that Jones hired a new agency firm, as the non-Pro Bowl or All-Pro quarterback wants a deal somewhere in the ballpark of $45 million a year. With that being the case, the Giants would likely use the tag on Jones and would have to let Barkley go to free agency.

The Bears would have the cash to land the two-time Pro Bowl running back, rather than give into the whims of David Montgomery.

