The Chicago Bears have just a few weeks left to meet and evaluate with the many prospects eligible to be selected in this year’s NFL draft. Many fans and analysts around the league expect the Bears to target offensive lineman, defensive lineman, edge rushers and possibly a running back.

However, Ryan Poles had made it clear what he wants when drafting a prospect. Athletic, versatile, and long players who can move all around the field. One position that isn’t necessarily a dire need is safety, but as a defense you can never have too many defensive backs.

JL Skinner is the new name of the day, as the former Boise State safety has struck interest with the Chicago Bears.

NFL draft prospect JL Skinner has had several conversations with the Chicago Bears throughout the pre-draft process and also recently visited Halas Hall, per sources. Skinner is a safety and played college football at Boise State where he led the team in INT's this past season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 17, 2023

JL Skinner is a ball hawk. In coverage Skinner had 2 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and surrendered an outstanding QB rating when targeted of 37.8. Pretty impressive numbers for Skinner who led the Broncos in interceptions and was tied second in the Mountain West for INT’s as well.

He’s an explosive athlete who also plays a big factor in the run game. With his 6’4 frame, he lurks around the middle of the field at times and causes disruption frequently. I believe he’d be a solid addition in the later rounds if he falls. Check out this massive hit he had against Oklahoma State last season.

Has vision, anticipation and nice ball skills ! Interesting morphology for a S but it also brings bad footwork and agility so it affects his man coverage. Only a Robber role in NFL ? In the good system R3 talent otherwise R4. pic.twitter.com/oGJ613Yahu — Valentin (@ScoutValentin) April 10, 2023

It’s unlikely the Bears draft another safety “early”, after they selected Jaquon Brisker in the second round of last year’s draft. Skinner may slip in the draft after he suffered a torn pectoral during pre-draft workouts, as before the injury he was almost a lock to be a day two selection. He fits the “Poles mold” so I wouldn’t be too surprised to see him end up in Chicago.

