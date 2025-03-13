In the past few seasons of Chicago Bears football, the team seemed to lack intensity at times under former head coach Matt Eberflus. The offense would often fail to click, and the defense would often seem to lack aggressiveness. The Bears seemed to always deal with simple mistakes often, such as presnap penalties, missed tackles, and lack of hustle.

It seems new head coach Ben Johnson is going to make sure none of that happens when the regular season begins in September. The head coach explained in Thursday’s press conference the tone he will set in Chicago starting this spring.

Ben Johnson has set the tone for the 2025 Chicago Bears season

The head coach of the Bears explained how training camp will be tough and that “it shouldn’t be easy” this summer.

“This should be hard. This spring should be hard. Training camp should be hard. Anything worth doing hard, so it’s going to take a lot of work. It’s going to take a lot of effort”

Ben Johnson on Bears training camp: “It shouldn’t be easy” 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/NwFBCiBids — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) March 13, 2025

Johnson is planning to whoop the team into shape right away. The Bears head coach went on to say that for year 1, the Bears should “not be comfortable going into the spring time”.

A problem that Matt Eberflus had as head coach was that he seemed to not motivate the team, it seems Johnson will be nearly the exact opposite.

The Bears head coach said he is not going to make it easy for the roster

One of the best things that Johnson talked about in Thursday’s presser was how he is not going to make it easy for the team during training camp and that it is okay for players to fail during camp, as it will make them get better.

“We’re going to load these guys up and see what they can handle. We’re gonna fail, and that’s okay. That is part of how you learn and how you grow. You get better. We’re going to encourage that as a coaching staff” “Nothing about this is making it easier.”

Johnson is making so many Bears fans excited for the season and it seems he knows exactly what it takes to bring a winning team to Chicago finally. This seems to be already a major upgrade over how Eberflus ran things in the past three seasons.

It’s great to see that things are going in the right direction for the Bears finally.

