Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden made his NFL debut during Sunday’s 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins.

Burden caught 2 passes for 29 yards during the game. His first catch was a very impressive 16 yard catch on 3rd and 15. Burden showed great awareness knowing the line to gain on the play, converting for a first down.

Tyson Bagent hits rookie Luther Burden III on 3rd & long!

— NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Burden also impressed many with his run blocking. The rookie gave some great effort on a run block that led to a Kyle Monangai first down run in the redzone, which led to a Bears touchdown.

— Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) August 11, 2025

The Chicago Bears rookie is having an impressive training camp

Burden missed the first few days of training camp due to an injury that happened during OTAs. When he returned to the team, he started off rusty. Head coach Ben Johnson even pulled him out of a drill and “screamed at him”.

However, Burden turned it around real quick. Since then, the Bears rookie has been turning heads and impressing many at training camp. Burden has been connecting with quarterback Caleb Williams frequently. The seventh-round pick has also shown off his quickness and solid route running during camp.

Ben Johnson had nothing but good things to say about Luther Burden

During Sunday’s post game press conference, the first-year head coach was asked about his thoughts on Burden.

Johnson told the media that Burden has been “working his tail off behind the scenes” and that everything that the team has thought about him has shown up since he arrived in Chicago.

“Everything we’ve thought about him as a weapon with the ball in his hands has shown up since day one.” Johnson said.

Hopefully, Burden will get some more targets during the second game of preseason against the Buffalo Bills. If he continues to impress, he could very well end up becoming the slot receiver for Johnson’s offense.

If the Bears head coach decides to play the starters this Sunday, Burden could get some valuable reps alongside Caleb Williams.

