The Chicago Bears have plenty of options with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. Many fans and media analysts have heavily speculated who Chicago will select on April 24th.

Many Bears fans are hoping for Ryan Poles to draft Ashton Jeanty, the star running back from Boise State. Many analysts think that Chicago could draft Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams or add another upgrade to the offensive line with a guard like Will Campbell.

However, Tyler Warren could be one of the more surprising draft choices for the Bears. The 22-year-old tight end from Penn State has been confirmed to be on Chicago’s radar, as the team will be having a private workout with him.

In a new interview with CHGO’s Adam Hoge, Bears head coach Ben Johnson was asked his thoughts about the former Nittany Lion, and his response was very interesting.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson had nothing but great things to say about the tight end

Johnson discussed with Hoge how Warren can be potentially a massive weapon for the Bears’ offense, and also heaped massive praise on him. The Bears head coach confirmed that he, GM Ryan Poles, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, and multiple members of the Bears coaching staff watched plenty of film on the 2024 John Mackey Award winner.

“He’s the definition of a football player. To me, what I will always remember is Dennis Allen speaking up about how much of a headache he would be to go up against a player like that,” Johnson explained about scouting Warren. “Not only is he a tenacious football player, he blocks, he runs hard, but the fact you can put him in the backfield and do some wildcat with him, [Allen] felt like that was unique and would give him issues as a defensive coordinator.”

Johnson was well known in Detroit for his very creative play-calling, including his variety of trick plays he ran with the Lions offense. So it’s only fitting that Johnson brought up the idea of using Warren in a wildcat formation. Another interesting note was what Johnson had to say regarding defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s thoughts on the tight end.

Tyler Warren could clearly end up in Chicago following Ben Johnson’s endorsement

The Bears’ draft situation has now gotten even more interesting following Johnson’s comments. The speculation has begun that Chicago could end up selecting Warren with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Warren would be an incredible addition to Johnson’s offense and would be a great weapon for quarterback Caleb Williams. The versatile tight end is not only a solid pass catcher, but a great run blocker and can be used in a variety of different formations.

A two-tight-end set of Warren and Cole Kmet could be absolutely dangerous and very fun to watch. Johnson ran a lot of two-tight-end and 12-personnel looks while in Detroit, which would make Warren an instant fit for the Bears offense.

It is only a matter of time until we learn what Chicago will do in this year’s draft.

