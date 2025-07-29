Second-year Chicago Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams struggled early during the first few practices at training camp for the 2025 season. It was reported that Williams struggled with “the same issues” he had during OTA practices in the spring. In the last couple of practices, Williams and the Bears’ offense have slowly improved. Williams was “perfect” in the two-minute drill and connected with Rome Odunze for a touchdown.

Easily Caleb Williams’ best day of camp. Other than a bad delay of game, he was perfect in the 2-min drill and ended it with a nice TD connection to Rome Odunze. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 26, 2025

During Monday’s pre-practice press conference, head coach Ben Johnson revealed a very notable update on his quarterback’s progress throughout training camp.

The Chicago Bears head coach sees huge growth in Caleb Williams

According to CHGO’s Adam Hoge, Johnson told the media that Williams is “much more comfortable” during practices and walk-throughs. The first-year head coach gave a lot of detail regarding the growth of his starting quarterback.

““I probably just see growth. He is so much more comfortable right now. Even yesterday — the walk-through — in terms of moving around. We go from gun to under (center) to the tight ends are moving, the receivers are moving. We’re adding more every day.”

It seems that Williams is slowly getting Johnson’s offense down. For a very complex offense, this is a small, encouraging sign to see. This also shows how well the coaching staff has been, especially compared to recent Bears coaching staffs.

Ben Johnson says that Williams’ work is starting to pay off

Johnson also brought up how he is impressed with how Williams has been preparing.

“I’m talking about how he’s preparing. I’m really pleased with it. He’s doing the work behind the scenes that no one else is seeing and we’re starting to see the dividends being paid from it.”

Hopefully, the Bears’ quarterback can continue to improve throughout training camp. With six weeks left till Monday Night Football against the Vikings, Williams has to show that he can be the franchise quarterback for the Bears.

Caleb Williams with a dot to DJ Moore Via @polesishim pic.twitter.com/hgk2qvvthX — Dave (@dave_bfr) July 29, 2025

Chicago Bears wide receiver could be in for a massive 2025 according to Ben Johnson Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE