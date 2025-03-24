The Chicago Bears continue to look to the Big Ten Conference to fill key positions in the front office.

Two years after Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren left the Big Ten to begin his current role, Chicago has hired another former Big Ten executive into a top position within the organization.

The Bear hired Laura Anderson as the franchise’s new CFO, the team announced Monday.

“I am honored and humbled to fulfill a life-long dream of being a member of the Chicago Bears,” Anderson said in a statement released by the team. “My family and I have taken great pride in being Chicagoans, and we have experienced firsthand how the love of the Chicago Bears exceedingly permeates throughout our community. I am thankful to the McCaskey Family, Kevin Warren, Karen Murphy and the executive leadership team of the Bears for presenting this tremendous opportunity. I look forward to our collaboration and the challenging, competitive and exciting efforts that lie ahead as we create a world-class, championship-level environment for our organization, our community and Bears fans.”

Anderson, in her role as the Big Ten Conference CFO, was instrumental in the conference elevating to new heights in recent years, in terms of influence over the College Football Playoff, expansion, and massive media rights contracts signed during her tenure.

Chicago Bears add a “creative driving force”

One of Anderson’s vital responsibilities in her new role will be overseeing the franchise’s finances and accounting, at a time when the Bears are exploring building a new stadium, and perhaps moving from the Soldier Field site in downtown Chicago.

Warren, who worked alongside Anderson at the Big Ten, believes she can help drive growth for the franchise in her new role.

“Laura is a tremendous addition to the Chicago Bears family,” Warren said added in the team’s press release announcing the move. “During our time together at the Big Ten Conference, Laura served as a talented and creative driving force on our executive team, advancing our operations with financial excellence and a passion for collective growth. We are blessed to have Laura join our executive team at the Chicago Bears as we continue to build an innovative, global, and aggressive NFL business model.”

